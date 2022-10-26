Today, you’ll find a deal on Amazon Beauty, a discounted Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum and savings on our favorite Waterpik water flosser. All that and more below.

Amazon Beauty Holiday Beauty Haul Amazon If you’re looking to restock your shower shelves, get a bit more value for your money by buying in bulk or save some money on higher-end products, the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul event is your one-stop shop. Now through Nov. 6, you can shop the sale’s deals on hair products, skin care, grooming devices and way, way more — and today only, you can find flash sales on select brands like Carol’s Daughter, Maybelline, NYX and more.

Wayfair Way Day Wayfair Wayfair’s second Way Day sales event is here. Get major discounts — up to 80% off — across a bunch of categories. Snag huge savings on furniture, bedding, decor, kitchen essentials and more. You’ll get free shipping on your order too. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re almost guaranteed to save.

Apple AirPods Pro $250 $170 at Target Apple You can snag a pair of refurbished AirPods Pro for just $170. Some of Apple’s best earbuds, the AirPods Pro offer comfortable design, terrific sound, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, long battery life, easy controls and an intuitive setup, thanks to the Apple H1 chip.

Rare Deal Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum $900 $800 at Amazon Dyson No matter what kind of mess you’re dealing with, the Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum is a great option for you. As with all Dyson vacuums, it offers top-of-the-line suction and whole-machine HEPA filtration. A self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adapts to any floor type, from hardwood to carpet. Plus, the Outsize features a larger cleaning head and bin, meaning you’ll get your floors clean faster. Snag this premium model for $100 off and get bonus tools to keep the whole house spotless.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Waterpik Ion Water Flosser $100 $80 at Amazon Jennifer Yellin/CNN Underscored Our favorite water flosser in testing is at a new low price. A water flosser is an effective alternative to string floss, jetting a stream of water at your teeth to remove up to 99.9% of plaque. While you might be reluctant to add another tool to your bathroom, this one is relatively compact, meaning oral health doesn’t have to be a major annoyance.

More deals to shop

• Shop the Google Nest Mini, a compact and reliable speaker we love, on sale at Target for under $20.

• ICYMI: Brooklinen is still offering 15% off sitewide through the end of the month, meaning you can save on some of our favorite sheets and more.

• Get your smile a little brighter with Crest 3D Whitestrips — a pack of 20 treatments is 30% off right now.

• Shop brands like Dyson, iRobot and more at Woot! for savings on floor care bestsellers in new and refurbished condition.

• As temps drop, be sure to snag some Under Armour base layers from Woot!, starting at just $19.

• Use code HALLOWEEN for 20% off NutriBullet Pro Models through Oct. 28.

• Stay comfortable and supported with unlined bras from Thirdlove, now up to 60% off.

• Updated versions of our favorite mesh Wi-Fi system, the Eero 6E and 6 Plus, are on sale right now at Amazon.

• Bring the tunes with you and save: The JBL Flip 5 is $30 off right now.

Deals you may have missed

Editor Favorite Nanoleaf Lines Smarter Kit $200 $160 at Nanoleaf Jason Cipriani/CNN Underscored Add some fun personalized lighting to your space with Nanoleaf smart lighting, now up to 50% off as part of the site’s early Black Friday Sale. Perfect for teens or adults, the Lines Smarter Kit features multicolored light-up rods that can be arranged in a mosaic design and sync to your music for an immersive sensory experience. Choose from lots of designs, from triangles to hexagons and more during this sale, live for the next 12 days.

Editor Favorite Beats Fit Pro $200 $160 at Amazon Mike Andronico/CNN The Beats Fit Pro are the Goldilocks of headphones: They blend all of the AirPods Pro's best features with a stylish, secure and workout-friendly design. Right now you can take advantage of the lowest price we’ve seen on these headphones. With a great discount and Underscored’s seal of approval, why not try them out?

Logitech MX Keys Mini $100 $80 at Amazon Eric Ravenscraft/CNN The full-size, full-featured Logitech MX Keys earned our top spot in keyboard testing, thanks to its terrific typing experience, easy device switching and simple customization. Right now the compact Mini version is $20 off, the lowest price we’ve seen. If portability is a draw for you, be sure to snag this keyboard while it’s on sale.

Naadam Friends and Family Sale Sweater weather is here, and thanks to the Friends and Family Sale at Naadam, you can outfit your autumn wardrobe for less. Use code FRIENDS25 for 25% off your order of quality, sustainable cashmere. Shop for yourself or get a head start on holiday gifts for the whole family.