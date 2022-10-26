Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Adidas officially severs ties with Kanye West. Why did it take so long?
Adidas officially severs ties with Kanye West. Why did it take so long?
Adidas officially severs ties with Kanye West. Why did it take so long?
New York CNN Business  — 

Athletic shoe company Skechers said in a statement Wednesday that two of its executives escorted embattled musician Kanye West from one of its Los Angeles buildings.

The company said West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, “arrived unannounced and without invitation.” It said he was engaged in “unauthorized filming” and he was escorted out “after a brief conversation.”

Shoppers come and go the TJ Maxx store at the Mall at Prince George's on August 17, 2022 in Hyattsville, Maryland.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

TJ Maxx cuts Yeezy-branded merchandise amid Kanye West fallout
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

TJ Maxx cuts Yeezy-branded merchandise amid Kanye West fallout

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the company said in its Wednesday statement. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.”

West’s visit to Skechers (SKX) comes a day after Adidas ended its partnership with the musician with “immediate effect.” Adidas put the “partnership under review” in early October after he wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt in public. The Anti-Defamation League categorizes the phrase as a “hate slogan” used by White supremacist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan.

Recently, West said “I can say antisemitic s*** and Adidas cannot drop me,” during a tirade against Jews on the Drink Champs Podcast. He also threatened on Twitter to “Go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Other companies that have pulled back from West in recent days include Gap, Foot Locker and TJ Maxx.

- CNN’s Jordan Valinsky contributed to this report