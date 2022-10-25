chris smalls the source
Should people feel guilty for buying from Amazon? Union leader weighs in
02:39 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 16 videos
chris smalls the source
Should people feel guilty for buying from Amazon? Union leader weighs in
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Ai-Da Robot, the world's first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist, appears at a photo call in a committee room in the House of Lords on October 11, 2022 in London, England. AI-Da Robot will deliver her maiden speech to members of the Lords Communications and Digital Committee in the House of Lords. She explores the theme of whether creativity in the UK is under attack from technology and also the role of machine learning, machine creativity and Artificial Intelligence within the UK's creative industries. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Robot artist Ai-Da reset while speaking to UK politicians
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
twitchcon injuries foam pit lenovo
Video: Shallow foam pit injures at least three at Twitchcon gaming convention
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
meta quest pro 2
Watch: Meta's new VR headset tracks facial features in mixed reality
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEMPITZ, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Cars and trucks drive on the A9 highway on September 20, 2019 near Nempitz, Germany. Earlier today the German government's "climate protection" cabinet commission announced a policy package of measures to bring down CO2 emissions that includes tax increases on vehicles with high fuel consumption. While Germany has made strong progress in expanding its renewable energy production over the last few decades, the government has come under criticism more recently for failing to do more to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BookTok1
The rise of #BookTok: How this social media trend helps to sell books
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
babcock solar town weir pkg vpx
See why this Florida town survived Ian unscathed
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NightCap100622_Clip3SupremereCourt_16x9
Supreme Court to rule on how we use the internet
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
google pixel 7 visually impaired
New Google Pixel features help visually impaired take selfies
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Google Japan
Google Japan builds stick keyboard more than 5-feet long
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cloud pet
Software engineer built fake cloud as pet
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Tesla robot dancing
Video: Tesla debuts robot 'Optimus' that can dance and water plants
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20190319-google-game-controller-GFX
Google is shutting down Stadia. CNN previewed the gaming platform in 2019
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
samsung artist fridge
This refrigerator wants to turn drab kitchen appliances into art
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
amazon halo rise
Check out Amazon's new sleep tracker and Kindle you can write on
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
robot carrera cassie agilityrobotics oregon tecnologia clix_00000000.png
Video: Half human-looking robot breaks speed record
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN Business  — 

Six months after the grassroots Amazon Labor Union scored a historic victory by becoming the first to unionize one of the tech giant’s US facilities, it now appears to be grappling with setbacks and delays.

Workers at a California Amazon facility withdrew their petition late last week to unionize with the ALU, just days after the labor group failed to win enough votes to unionize an Amazon facility in upstate New York.

Kayla Blado, a spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board, confirmed to CNN Business on Tuesday that the petition for a union election at the ONT8 facility in Moreno Valley, California, had been withdrawn. Blado added that the petitioner does not have to provide a reason to the NLRB for doing so. The move to withdraw comes roughly two weeks after the petition was submitted, per the NLRB’s docket of the case.

Chris Smalls, right, the head of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks to Amazon workers and supporters at the rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table. (Rachel Phua via AP)
Chris Smalls, right, the head of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks to Amazon workers and supporters at the rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table. (Rachel Phua via AP)
Rachel Phua/AP/FILE

Amazon workers vote against forming union in upstate New York, dealing setback to grassroots labor group

In an email to CNN Business, ALU President Chris Smalls played down the significance of the withdrawn petition. “The withdrawal isn’t nothing to worry about,” he said. “We will be refilling within the next few weeks just as we did with our JFK8 campaign,” Smalls added, referring to the name of the unionized facility in Staten Island, New York.

Smalls did not offer a reason for the decision to withdraw and potentially refile the petition.

Since the watershed union win at JFK8, the ALU hasn’t seen success with organizing efforts at other Amazon facilities. In addition to the Amazon workers near Albany voting against joining the union last week, the ALU also failed to win enough votes to unionize a smaller Amazon outpost in Staten Island.

Moreover, Amazon has refused to recognize or meet with the union at JFK8 — and continues to challenge the union’s election win. Labor experts say the saga reveals how difficult it is to organize a union under current labor laws.

Amazon has long maintained that it prefers working with employees directly, versus through a union. After the workers near Albany voted against forming a union, an Amazon spokesperson said the company is “glad” to see “they chose to keep the direct relationship with Amazon as we think that this is the best arrangement for both our employees and customers.”

Despite the uphill battle the union faces, Smalls previously told CNN Business that he sees the increase in organizing efforts at Amazon facilities across the country as its own victory.

“The expansion of the ALU is definitely historical by itself,” Smalls said. He added that the group has been fielding an explosion of interest from Amazon workers across the country since the ALU’s original win in Staten Island in April.