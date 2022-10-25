‘I’ve never quit on anything in my life:’ Tom Brady reaffirms his commitment to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CNN —

Tom Brady has reaffirmed his commitment to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a difficult start to the new season, both on and off the field.

The Buccaneers dropped to 3-4 on the year after a devastating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and sideline outbursts captured during recent games have demonstrated Brady’s anger and frustration at times.

The 45-year-old, who came out of retirement in March, is also going through reported marital issues, with both he and Gisele Bündchen hiring divorce attorneys earlier this month, a source close to the couple told CNN.

However, despite the setbacks, Brady is determined to keep fighting and says he’s not thinking of retiring again.

“I said last week that there’s no immediate retirement in my future,” the quarterback told sportscaster Jim Gray in his weekly ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast released on Monday.

“There was a retirement in the past, but I’ve moved on from that. But certainly not… I made a commitment to this team, and I love this team and I love this organization.

“I told them in March I was playing. But I’ve never quit on anything in my life.”

Brady warms up prior to the loss against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The seven-time Super Bowl champion had previously been pensive about his future in the NFL, suggesting in recent months that his second, and presumably final, retirement might not be far away.

For someone whose desire to win and drive has separated him from others, it’s hardly been the season he would have wanted to go out on.

In truth, things are getting worse in Tampa.

Between struggling connections with his offensive weapons, a porous offensive line and a faltering running game, the problems are mounting for the franchise.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catches one of his two touchdowns on the afternoon over Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cornell Armstrong and safety Jaylinn Hawkins. The Bengals beat the Falcons 35-17 behind a monster performance from quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw 34-for-42 for 481 yards and three touchdowns. Jeff Dean/AP It was tough times for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Brady — sacked here by Panthers defensive end Brian Burns — and the Bucs failed to score a touchdown in a 21-3 loss to Carolina to send Tampa Bay to 3-4 on the year. Despite the loss, the Bucs are still first place in the lowly NFC South. Scott Kinser/CSM/ZUMA Press/AP Seattle Seahawks receiver Marquise Goodwin makes an amazing catch for a touchdown in the first half of a 37-23 win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Goodwin made four catches for 67 yards and two TDs on the day. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP All eyes might have been focused on quarterback Dak Prescott's return but Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott — here hurdling Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott — stole the show with two rushing TDs to help America's Team to a 24-6 win over Detroit. Ron Jenkins/AP Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson leaps into the end zone as he returns an interception for a touchdown during a Thursday Night Football football game against the New Orleans Saints. The Arizona defense scored touchdowns on two pick-sixes late in the first half. Norm Hall/Getty Images Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hurdles Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid as he scrambles for a first down. Allen's fourth quarter touchdown throw to Dawson Knox capped off a 24-20 victory against the Chiefs. Peter Aiken/Associated Press Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell stretches to get the ball over the pylon for a touchdown while defended by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams. The Colts beat their division rivals 34-27 thanks to a last-gasp touchdown from quarterback Matt Ryan to rookie Alec Pierce. Jenna Watson/USA TODAY New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley dives into the endzone to score a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants continued their excellent start to the season with a 24-20 win over the Ravens, improving their record to 5-1. Seth Wenig/Associated Press Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney makes catch under pressure from Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste just short of the goal line in the final minute of the second half. Mooney came within inches of securing a come-from-behind victory for the Bears, but eventually had to settle for a 12-7 loss after he was adjudged to have landed just short of a touchdown. Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. The Bills dominated the Steelers 38-3 with Davis scoring two touchdowns on the day. Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley scores a touchdown after having intercepted Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. The 49ers emphatically beat the Panthers 37-15. Rusty Jones/AP New York Jets running back Breece Hall carries the ball down to the one-yard line against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter. Hall rushed for a touchdown in the Jets' 40-17 demolishing of the Dolphins. His TD was one of the Jets' four rushing touchdowns as they dominated Miami on the ground. Adam Hunger/AP Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush celebrates with Dak Prescott after the team's 22-10 win against the Los Angeles Rams. Rush stepped in for starting quarterback Prescott in Week 2 after Prescott suffered a hand injury. Since then, the Cowboys have won four straight games. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson dives for a two-point conversion during the Vikings' 29-22 victory over the Chicago Bears. Brad Rempel/USA Today Sports New Orleans Saints utility player Taysom Hill breaks the tackle of Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs and runs to the endzone for a 60-yard rushing touchdown during the Saints' 39-32 victory. Hill ran for three touchdowns, as well as throwing for another, as the Saints ended a three-game losing streak. Gerald Herbert/AP Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is tripped up by Denver Broncos cornerback K'Waun Williams. It was a rare glimpse of offense in a lackluster 12-9 win for the Colts. David Zalubowski/AP A protester meets the full force of Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner during the Monday night game against the San Francisco 49ers on October 3. "He looked like he wasn't supposed to be on the field," Wagner told reporters after the game. "I saw security was having a little problem -- so I helped him out." The 49ers went on to dominate the Rams behind a stout defense that had seven sacks and an interception, winning 24-9 to move to 2-2 on the season. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP The Las Vegas Raiders earned their first win of the 2022 season when they beat the Denver Broncos 32-23 in front of their home crowd. The Raiders relied on a heavy run game, led by Josh Jacobs' 144 yards and two TDs on 28 carries. Abbie Parr/AP Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries. The incident had a lot of fall out with the NFL beginning a review on allowing Tagovailoa to play, the Dolphins being criticized widely and the National Football League Players Association reportedly terminating the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the evaluation of Tagovailoa for a concussion during their game against the Buffalo Bills. Jeff Dean/AP Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray runs in a touchdown in the fourth against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 2 in Charlotte. Murray's TD was part of a fourth quarter flurry which saw the Cards pull away from the Panthers to go .500 on the year so far. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is brought down by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White in the second half of the Eagles' 29-21 win in Philly. The Eagles are now 4-0 after Week 4. Matt Slocum/AP Fireworks and pyrotechnics go off ahead of the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints clash in London — the NFL's 100th international game. The Vikings won the game when the Saints' "double doink" kick — when the ball hits two parts of the uprights on a scoring attempt — fell short and let Minnesota return to the US with the 28-25 win. Paul Childs/Action Images/Reuters The most bizarre incident of Week 3 occurred with the Miami Dolphins backed up in their own endzone. On their own one-yard line, needing to punt the ball away with restricted space available, punter Thomas Morstead kicked the ball off teammate Trent Sherfield's backside and out of bounds for a safety. Dubbed "butt punt" by many on social media, the flub ultimately didn't cost Miami as it won 21-19 over the Buffalo Bills. Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes a sensational, one-handed catch over Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. on September 22. Unfortunately for Pickens, the Steelers lost 29-17 after the Browns bounced back from an embarrassing Week 2 loss to the New York Jets. David Richard/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman fumbles after catching a pass during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. The fumble was one of two lost by the Bucs on the day, helping the Packers win a tight affair, 14-12, in Tampa Bay. Chris O'Meara/AP Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa sits on the turf in the second quarter of Miami's game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was tackled by Matt Milano and his head hit the ground, causing the Miami man to be taken into the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. He eventually came back to lead the Dolphins to victory, but the NFLPA is initiating a review of the injury and medical evaluation. Megan Briggs/Getty Images Who knew Lions could fly? Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown soars over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson to pick up a first down at the two-yard line in the first quarter of their Week 3 clash. The Vikings won the game, 28-24, led by Kirk Cousins' 260 yards passing and two TD tosses, to go to 2-1 on the year. Jerry Holt/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore get into an altercation during the second half of the Bucs' chippy 20-10 win over the Saints in Week 2. The win snapped Brady's personal seven-game losing streak against the Saints. Jonathan Bachman/AP Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay gave the home crowd something to cheer for when he returned the opening kickoff 103 yards to score a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on September 18. Despite the feat, the Ravens went on to lose 42-38 after being outscored by 25 in the fourth quarter. Julio Cortez/AP San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates with his teammates during the second half of a 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks on September 18. Garoppolo came on as a substitute after starter Trey Lance went down for the year with a fractured ankle and threw for 154 yards and one touchdown -- and rushed for another -- on 13/21 passing. Tony Avelar/AP The Cleveland Browns run the ball across midfield against the New York Jets during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns ended up losing 31-30 after being up by 13 points with 1:55 remaining in the game. Jets QB Joe Flacco threw for 307 yards and four TDs — including two in the final two minutes of the game — to carry the Jets. Sunday's game saw the return of "Brownie the Elf" to the Browns' home field. The logo was initially used by the Browns in their inaugural season in 1946 but fell out of favor in the 60s, returning when the franchise was brought back to Cleveland in 1999. Scott Galvin/USA Today Sports Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., left, picks up a fumble and returns it for the winning touchdown during overtime of a dramatic 29-23 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 18. David Becker/AP Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 on September 11 in Cincinnati. Burrow would go on to have five turnovers on the day — four interceptions and a lost fumble — in a 23-20 loss. Joshua A. Bickel/AP Seattle Seahawks fans make noise as Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos prepares to take a snap during a failed game-winning drive on September 12. It was Wilson's first game back in Seattle since leaving for Denver after 10 years with the Seahawks. Seattle won 17-16. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb makes a run in the red zone against the Carolina Panthers on September 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chubb had 141 yards on 22 carries in a tight 26-24 win for the Browns. Rusty Jones/AP Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stiff-arms Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott in the third quarter of a massive 31-10 win against the defending Super Bowl champions at SoFi Stadium. The statement victory on NFL Opening Day shows the Bills are serious contenders for the title in 2022. Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports/Reuters New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas makes a reception against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell in the second half of their game in Atlanta on September 11. Thomas had two touchdown catches on the day as the Saints outscored the Falcons by 14 in the fourth to win 27-26. Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. poses for a photo prior to the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams on September 8. OBJ has flirted with signing with either the Rams or the Bills this season, and although he showed up in Rams colors on the day, he went viral following the Bills' big win, tweeting , "Sheeesh.... Bills mafia ??????" Ben Liebenberg via AP Prev Next

According to ESPN, this is the first time since 2002 that Brady has had a losing record after seven games of an NFL season.

“No one feels good about where we’re at, no one feels good about how we’ve played or what we’re doing,” Brady told reporters after his team’s latest loss.

“We talked about execution the other day, and it still comes up. I think we all just need to do our job better.

“There’s no easy way about it. They’re trying to keep us from doing our job, we’re trying to do it, and they’re doing a better job than we are.”