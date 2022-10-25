Welcome to the dangerous Swiss golf-baseball hybrid you’ve never heard of

Hornussen (also called farmer's golf) is a Swiss sport that has elements of both golf and baseball. It involves a giant racket and a puck, which can travel at speeds of up to 320 kilometers per hour. Scroll through the gallery to see more unusual sports from around the world.
<strong>Sepak takraw:</strong> Also known as kick volleyball, this sports involves a rattan ball that players can hit only with their feet, knees, shoulders, chest and head. It was standardized in the 1960s by Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar and Malaysia, which considers it a national sport. Sepak takraw is a medal discipline at the Asian Games and is also played in Japan, the US and Canada. In the photo, Thailand and Myanmar battle it out at the Southeast Asian Games in 2019.
WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
<strong>Buzkashi: </strong>This traditional Central Asian sport's name translates literally to "goat grabbing." It is played on horseback and points are scored by throwing a goat carcass into a well. Played primarily in Afghanistan, the game and its variations are also popular in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan and Tajikistan.
VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
<strong>Cheese rolling: </strong>The <a href="https://www.gloucestercheeserolling.co.uk/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Race</a> is held annually at Cooper's Hill, in southern England. The aim of the race is to chase a round Double Gloucester cheese down a 200-yard hill, with the first one down crowned the winner. Minor injuries are frequent.
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
<strong>Dog surfing:</strong> Surf culture has extended its appeal to canine society. The <a href="http://www.surfdogchampionships.com" target="_blank" target="_blank">World Dog Surfing Championships</a> have been<strong> </strong>held annually since 2016 in the San Francisco Bay Area for charity.
Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Extreme ironing: </strong>Taking the mundane to the maximum, extreme ironing involves taking your board to a remote, unusual, or dangerous location and producing a well pressed garment. Invented in England in 1997, the discipline has gained popularity since, and had its first world championship in Germany in 2002.
Johnny Green/PA Images/Getty Images
<strong>Wife carrying:</strong> Originating in Finland, this is a race in which male contestants must carry a female using one of three postures: piggyback, over the shoulder, or "Estonian-style," meaning the woman is upside down with her legs over the man's shoulders (pictured). A world championship has been held annually since 1997 and the sport has now expanded to more countries, including England.
Gareth Fuller/PA Images/Getty Images
<strong>Chessboxing: </strong>Mixing intellect with brute force, chess and boxing are unified to create a paradoxical sport. Through alternating rounds of both disciplines, two players battle it out until one is either checkmated or knocked out. Invented by French comic book artist Enki Bilal, <a href="https://chessboxingnation.com/" target="_blank" target="_blank">chessboxing</a> is growing in popularity<strong>,</strong> with countries like Germany, the UK and Italy all hosting competitions.
Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images
<strong>Quidditch:</strong> Hogwarts isn't the only place wizards and witches can play <a href="https://iqasport.org/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Quidditch</a>, as Muggles put their broom riding skills to the test. Beginning as a passion project for two Vermont college students, it is now played in over 30 countries.
Jack Taylor/Getty Images
<strong>Toe wrestling:</strong> Since 1976, people from across the world have gathered in Ye Olde Oak Pub in Wetton, England for the Toe Wrestling Championships. Seventeen-time champion Alan "Nasty" Nash is pictured demonstrating his craft with Jay Leno, as Pierce Brosnan watches on.
Margaret Norton/NBC/Getty Images
<strong>Footgolf:</strong> Combining two of the most popular sporting phenomena, <a href="https://www.footgolf.sport/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Footgolf</a> uses the rules of golf, but swaps out the golf ball for a football and a much bigger cup. In its most modern incarnation, the discipline was created in the Netherlands in 2008, and has since been validated as an official sport by several golf sporting authorities, giving it the chance to one day become an Olympic sport.
Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images
To most people, the words Swiss sport and Emmental might trigger thoughts of Roger Federer eating cheese.

Yet to those familiar with the sprawling countryside and farmlands of the Swiss heartland region where the cheese originated, there’s been a traditional game synonymous with the area for centuries.

Sending projectiles hurtling through the air at 200 miles per hour, all rise – and then duck – for Hornussen.

Risk and reward

Described as a hybrid of baseball and golf, Hornussen sees two teams of 18 take turns hitting and fielding the “Nouss” or “Hornuss,” a puck named after hornets for its buzzing sound as it whistles through the air.”

Armed with a 3-meter (9.84-foot) carbon stick called a “Träf,” hitters take to a raised batting ramp in front of a playing area – the “Ries” – some 300 meters (980 feet) long and 10 meters (32 feet) wide. Their task is to strike the puck from the sloped platform, known as the “Bock,” as far as they can down the field.

Scoring starts if they reach the 100-meter line, with an additional point awarded for every 10 meters past the marker. Crucially though, points are only registered if the Nouss lands, with fielders spread at intervals seeking to block the puck from landing with bats, or “Schindels.”

A hitter readies his shot, as fielders await the Nouss.
A hitter readies his shot, as fielders await the Nouss.
CNN

The sport’s format has drawn comparisons to golf, with some even suggesting it was a forerunner to the sport’s modern incarnation.

“The similarity is that like a ball, you hit a puck, and you hit it far away, but here you want to make some goals, not holes,” said Michael Kummer, member of national championship winning team Hochstetten Hornussen.

“People from other countries call Hornussen the ‘Farmer’s Golf’, so I think there’s some similarities.”

Yet while in golf only an errant shot is likely to present any danger to others, in Hornussen, putting yourself in harm’s way is an essential part of the game. With pucks of pressed plastic whizzing towards you at speeds akin to an F1 car, stopping them is a feat as treacherous as it is tricky. Though players often wear helmets and shielding gear, some take to the field without any such protection.

“It’s really dangerous if you don’t see the Nouss or if one hits the bat and, two meters before the face, the Nouss changes direction,” Kummer explained.

“If it goes in the eyes or around the head it’s really dangerous.”

A fielder tracks the flight of the Nouss.
A fielder tracks the flight of the Nouss.
CNN Living Golf

‘The Lionel Messi of Hornussen’

Originating in the mid-17th century in the Emmental valley and, barring brief forays into neighboring Germany, Hornussen has never left Switzerland, with few teams existing outside the west-central canton of Bern.

The need for vast expanses of open grass to contest games forms part of the reason the sport has been limited to the rural area of Emmental, Kummer explains, adding that ventures into Germany ultimately fell short when teams couldn’t find enough players.

Yet for Kummer, it is this very rootedness in Switzerland that makes Hornussen – alongside yodeling and schwingen, a form of wrestling – a pillar of the nation’s sporting culture.

“With yodelling and schwingen it’s one of the three culture sports of Switzerland and we like it,” he said.

A Hochstennen player is a picture of concentration as he prepares to swing.
A Hochstennen player is a picture of concentration as he prepares to swing.
CNN Living Golf

Around 260 teams are active across a multi-league pyramid in Switzerland, with the top teams fighting it out for the Swiss Championship.

And as winners of the last five titles, Kummer’s Hochstetten are very much the Bayern Munich of the Hornussen world.

With Hochstetten boasting a number of tall, strong players, at first glance it would seem that physical attributes are hugely influential in a team’s performance. Yet Kummer insists that size matters only up to a point.

“We have some big guys, but we also have small guys and it’s one of the nice things about this sport,” he said.

“The small guys can also make a good play in the field and they can hit the Nouss as long as the big guys.”

Take Kumer’ teammate Simon Ernie; though relatively diminutive in stature compared to some of his peers, Ernie was the league’s top scorer during his team’s most recent title winning campaign.

“He is the Lionel Messi of Hornussen, and he’s also a small guy,” Kummer said. “He’s one of the smallest on our team.”