CNN —

Star Jones says it’s unlikely viewers will ever see her on “The View” again.

The former co-host turned “Divorce Court” judge her days at the coffee table are long gone.

“Oh, no. I mean, I’ve done it,” she told People when she was asked about a possible return.

Jones added, “One moves forward.”

She also gushed over her “wonderful, crazy over-the-top experience” on the show and complimented the women who have hosted over the years.

“I’ve come back many times to guest with them. I love the ladies, but they’re doing their show and one does not go back,” she said.

She returned for “The View’s” 25-year anniversary, where she was joined by fellow alums Barbara Walters, Meredith Vieira, Joy Behar and Debbie Matenopoulos.

Jones started as cohost in 1997 and left in 2006 after nine seasons.