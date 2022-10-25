CNN —

Penn Badgley got a killer star on TikTok.

The actor channeled his “You” character, serial killer Joe Goldberg, for his debut post Monday.

Using Taylor Swift’s new song “Anti-Hero,” he offered up his own version of her music video.

In his TikTok post, Badgley is seen running to the door. When he opens it, Badgley is there, dressed like his “You” character.

“It’s me,” Badgley, as Goldberg, lip-syncs to Swift. Badgley as himself lip syncs, “Hi” before the Goldberg character drops the lyric, “I’m the problem, it’s me.”

His followers went wild, including Swift who dropped an “OMG” with the starry eyed emoji in his comments.

Badgley has starred in Netflix’s “You” for three season.