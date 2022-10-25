Today, you’ll find a deal on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, discounted Nanoleaf kits and savings on Amazon Basics household essentials. All that and more below.

Editor Favorite Nanoleaf Lines Smarter Kit $200 $160 at Nanoleaf Jason Cipriani/CNN Underscored Add some fun personalized lighting to your space with Nanoleaf smart lighting, now up to 50% off as part of the site’s early Black Friday Sale. Perfect for teens or adults, the Lines Smarter Kit features multicolored light-up rods that can be arranged in a mosaic design and sync to your music for an immersive sensory experience. Choose from lots of designs, from triangles to hexagons and more during this sale, live for the next 12 days.

Editor Favorite Beats Fit Pro $200 $160 at Amazon Mike Andronico/CNN The Beats Fit Pro are the Goldilocks of headphones: they blend all of the AirPods Pro's best features with a stylish, secure and workout-friendly design. Right now you can take advantage of the lowest price we’ve seen on these headphones. With a great discount and Underscored’s seal of approval, why not try them out?

Lowest Price Logitech MX Keys Mini $100 $80 at Amazon Eric Ravenscraft/CNN The full-size, full-featured Logitech MX Keys earned our top spot in keyboard testing, thanks to its terrific typing experience, easy device switching and simple customization. Right now, the compact Mini version is $20 off, the lowest price we’ve seen. If portability is a draw for you, be sure to snag this keyboard while it’s on sale.

Lowest Price Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $360 $290 at Best Buy Max Buondonno/CNN The brand-new Galaxy Watch 5 is the best Android smartwatch for most people, offering long battery life, good performance and plenty of fitness tracking capabilities. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a bigger, more durable version of the Watch 5 that also touts more advanced GPS tracking. Both are on sale right now at Best Buy, so check out the deals to upgrade your wearable tech.

Amazon Basics Stock up and save Amazon Right now you can save on tons of household essentials thanks to this Amazon offer. Everything from puppy pads to light bulbs to trash bags is part of the promo, where you’ll save 20% on orders over $50.

More deals to shop

• Right now at eBay, Crocs are BOGO 50% off tons of styles for the whole family.

• The innovative Haylou PurFree headphones are just $80 with code BJLDW3PW at Amazon.

• Shop early Black Friday deals from Tupperware right now so you’re prepared for mountains of leftovers come Thanksgiving.

• This Oxo salad spinner gets your greens dry in no time, and it’s $9 off with code FRIEND.

• Nordstrom is offering faux Christmas trees, wreaths and more from Balsam Hill, marked down in time to ship for the holiday season.

• Save on Dewalt tools right now at Amazon and crush your next DIY.

• Woot! is offering refurbished 2021 Kindles for as little as $90 right now.

• Right now at Walgreens, buy two trusty Dr. Bronner’s soaps and get a third free.

• This Underscored-favorite Wyze smart plug is right around $7 right now.

• Snag a pair of these noise-cancelling Bose Quietcomfort headphones for maximum focus during finals season — or to drown out your morning commute.

Deals you may have missed

Naadam Friends and Family Sale Sweater weather is here, and thanks to the Friends and Family Sale at Naadam, you can outfit your autumn wardrobe for less. Use code FRIENDS25 for 25% off your order of quality, sustainable cashmere. Shop for yourself or get a head start on holiday gifts for the whole family.

Lowest Price Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) $129 $89 at Amazon apple If you’ve recently invested in a new iPad, you can save on an essential Apple accessory right now. Down to its lowest price ever, the second-generation Apple Pencil pairs and charges wirelessly, plus it can attach to the side of your iPad via its flat edge for easy storage (and charging).