London CNN Business  — 

Some of the top names on Wall Street think a US recession is now likely, if not inevitable. But they have bigger worries on their minds.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday he is more concerned about geopolitics than he is about slowing economic growth in the United States.

“There’s a lot of stuff on the horizon which is bad and could — doesn’t necessarily — but could put the US in recession,” he said on a panel at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“That’s not the most important thing we think about. We’ll manage through that. I’d worry much more about the geopolitics of the world today,” he told CNN’s Richard Quest, who moderated the discussion between some of America’s most influential financiers at the event, which is also known as “Davos in the Desert.”

Dimon said he was referring to Russia’s war in Ukraine and fraught relations between the United States and China, where leader Xi Jinping has just cemented his grip on power and sidelined officials who have pushed for reform and opening up the world’s second biggest economy.

“The relationships of the Western world would have me far more concerned than whether there’s a mild or slightly severe recession [in the United States],” he added.

The breakdown of relationships — and the negative consequences for everything from national security to energy supply and food security — was a persistent theme during the discussion.

Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of hedge fund Bridgewater, said there is an “existential risk of international war.” What is needed is a “strong political middle” that is “stronger than the extremes,” he added.

Commenting on the likelihood of a recession in the United States, Dimon said that while US business and consumer spending remains robust for now, Americans will probably run out of “excess money” around the middle of next year.

David Solomon, the CEO of Goldman Sachs (GS), speaking on the same panel, also thinks a US recession is likely.

“There’s no question that economic conditions are going to tighten meaningfully from here,” Solomon said, referring to interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. “If you find yourself in a situation where inflation is embedded, it’s very hard to get out of it without an economic slowdown,” he added, commenting that Europe might already be in recession.

Fix social media

Blackstone Group (BX) CEO Stephen Schwarzman also highlighted rising interest rates and “the problems of relationships among countries” as the major challenges facing businesses.

To that list he added social media.

“One of the things that we’re almost not aware of is how difficult it is for governments to function in a world of social media,” Schwarzman said. Initiatives to try to “make the world a better place” are undercut by “some minority shouting down” people attempting to accomplish something for the benefit of the world, he added.

Dimon said that social media users should be authenticated in the same way that people require verification to access the banking system, which would help “get rid of bots.”

Social media users should also be given a “menu of choices” for algorithms that explains how each one works. “They should give you a choice as opposed to manipulating you,” he added.

When asked which type of algorithm he would choose, Dimon answered: “I don’t look at any of that crap.”

The Future Investment Initiative, which runs until October 27, started in 2017 as part of efforts by Saudi Arabia to attract international investment in order to reduce its economy’s heavy reliance on oil.