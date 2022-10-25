Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Adidas officially severs ties with Kanye West. Why did it take so long?
05:03 - Source: CNN
Top business news 15 videos
Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Adidas officially severs ties with Kanye West. Why did it take so long?
05:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan was hacked for the second time via social engineering by Rachel Tobac.
You should probably change your passwords. Here's why
03:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
laryy summers 10.20.22
Hear when Larry Summers thinks the US will enter a recession
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Lordstown Motors factory where GM once operated, in Lordstown, Ohio on October 16, 2020. The old GM factory has been acquired by Lordstown Motors, an electric truck startup that wants to build a full-size pickup called Endurance.
People in small town were left reeling after factory closure. Hear how they plan to vote
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nouriel Roubini, economist and chairman of Roubini Global Economics, LLC., pauses during the ET Global Business Summit in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016. The summit runs through Jan. 30. Photographer: Udit Kulshrestha/Bloomberg via Getty Images
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
irs taxes matt egan newsroom vpx
How IRS adjustments may impact your 2023 taxes
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A £1 pound coin is seen alongside US dollar bills on April 4, 2017 in Bath, England.
Here's what a strong US dollar means for you
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 14, 2022 in New York City. The Dow was up in morning trading following a drop on Monday of over 800 points, which sent the market into bear territory as fears of a possible recession loom. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Fitch is predicting a US recession in the spring. Here's what that means for you
04:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
drive thru pantry surprise romero pkg
Watch two sisters get the 'surprise of a lifetime' at this drive-thru food pantry
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap clip 1 inflation thumb 16x9
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mark Cuban responds to Elizabeth Warren calling out 'his buddies' over tax law
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEMPITZ, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Cars and trucks drive on the A9 highway on September 20, 2019 near Nempitz, Germany. Earlier today the German government's "climate protection" cabinet commission announced a policy package of measures to bring down CO2 emissions that includes tax increases on vehicles with high fuel consumption. While Germany has made strong progress in expanding its renewable energy production over the last few decades, the government has come under criticism more recently for failing to do more to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Manufacturing Jobs Romans DNT 1
Made in America is making a comeback
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
babcock solar town weir pkg vpx
See why this Florida town survived Ian unscathed
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Larry Summers SCREENGRAB 10/6/2022
Is the Musk Twitter deal back on?! Here are the winners and losers
04:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNNBusiness  — 

As the corporate backlash against Kanye West mounts, Gap has announced it is pulling the rapper’s Yeezy Gap line of merchandise from its stores and has shut down YeezyGap.com.

“Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why we are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores,” the retailer said in a statement Tuesday.

In the last few weeks, retailers, social media platforms, celebrities and fashion and entertainment companies have peeled away from business alliances with West due to antisemitic remarks on a podcast, and on Twitter, among other controversial behavior.

“Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination,” Gap announced.

Gap’s moves follows Adidas’ statement Tuesday that the company had ended its partnership with West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, with “immediate effect.”

Gap Inc. (GPS) and Kanye West last month both announced they were terminating a 10-year partnership that was inked in 2020 with his fashion company Yeezy.

The first piece from Yeezy Gap was a $200 jacket, which sold out instantly online when it launched. A handful of subsequent launches from the brand, including more jackets and hoodies, also sold out instantly.

West expanding his sellout Yeezy Gap line by bringing on luxury fashion powerhouse brand Balenciaga to launch the “Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga” collection. In July, the collection started selling in Gap stores for the first time.

In mid September, West said he was ending his partnership with Gap because of “substantial noncompliance.” Balenciaga, earlier this week, also announced it was cutting ties with Ye.

The rapper’s lawyer Nicholas Gravante said in a statement at the time that West was left with “no choice but to terminate their collaboration” because he alleges the retailer breached their partnership by not opening branded Yeezy stores and distributing his apparel as originally planned, among other issues.

Gap confirmed the same day that it had pulled the plug on the Yeezy partnership. But had initially said existing merchandise from Yeezy Gap would continue to be sold in the company’s stores and its website, a decision it has reversed.