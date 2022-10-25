Iran allows detained New Zealand social media influencers to leave

Wellington Two New Zealanders detained in Iran for the last few months have been allowed to leave the country, New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Wednesday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had earlier on Tuesday said in a video broadcast live on Facebook that the New Zealand government had for the last few months been working very hard to allow them to leave Iran.

"It's fair to say there's been an incredibly difficult situation over the last few months," Ardern said.

Neither Ardern nor the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade would release any details on the detained couple or where they had been held.

The New Zealand Herald has reported the two are social media influencers Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray, who post under the name Expedition Earth.

