CNN —

Two students were injured in a school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis Monday morning, according to a tweet from the district.

“Police are on site at Central Visual and Performing Arts this morning following reports of an active shooter and both CVPA and Collegiate are on lockdown,” St. Louis Public Schools tweeted.

The post says the “shooter was quickly stopped by police inside CVPA.”

The district is reporting that two student were injured and have been taken to the hospital.

Students are being evacuated from the campus and going “to safe and secure sites,” the district went on to say.

The high school is a magnet school about six miles southwest of the city’s downtown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.