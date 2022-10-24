CNN —

The man who allegedly shot and killed two employees in the maternity ward of a Dallas hospital was in the building to attend the birth of his child, Texas authorities said.

Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested for capital murder on Saturday after police say he shot and killed two employees at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, the Dallas Police Department said.

Police responded to the hospital at about 11 a.m. local time after receiving reports of an active shooting, the Methodist Health System said in a statement.

A Methodist Health System Police officer who arrived on the scene confronted and shot the suspect, the hospital system said. Hernandez was detained, stabilized and brought to another local hospital for treatment, the statement added.

Hernandez was on parole for aggravated robbery and was wearing an active ankle monitor, Dallas police said. He was given permission to be at the hospital while his significant other gave birth, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The shooting took place in the “mother/baby” unit of the hospital, the health system said.

“The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members,” said a statement from the medical system’s executive leadership. “Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy.”

The medical system leadership said in a separate statement that safety on Methodist Health campuses is “of paramount concern and is evaluated on an ongoing basis and anytime an issue occurs.”

In response to the attack, police staffing will be increased on the campus “out of an abundance of caution,” the statement said. The hospital had recently installed new camera systems, strengthened physical security measures and held active-shooting training for employees.

The Office of the Inspector General, Methodist Health System Police and Dallas police are working on an investigation of the shooting, authorities said.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia in a Twitter post called the attack “a tragedy, and an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system.”

“This is unacceptable,” said Dr. Serena Bumpus, CEO of the Texas Nurses Association. “No person should fear for their life for merely going to work, especially a nurse or healthcare worker whose passion is to help others heal. We hope our legislators understand that we need to protect our healthcare workers.”