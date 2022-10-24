Rishi Sunak speaks in London while running for prime minister in August 2022. He lost to Liz Truss but is now set to replace her.
In pictures: Rishi Sunak, the UK's next prime minister
Rishi Sunak speaks in London while running for prime minister in August 2022. He lost to Liz Truss but is now set to replace her.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Updated 12:19 PM EDT, Mon October 24, 2022

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak will be the United Kingdom's next prime minister, replacing Liz Truss — the country's shortest-serving leader of all time.

Sunak will become the first Hindu and the first person of color to lead the UK. At the age of 42, Sunak is also the youngest person to take the office in more than 200 years.

The contest was staged after Truss quit as prime minister following a disastrous six-week term.

Sunak was first elected to Parliament in 2015, and he spent two years on the backbenches when Brexit dominated the political agenda. Sunak supported leaving the European Union during the 2016 referendum.

He subsequently became a junior minister in Theresa May's government. It was Boris Johnson who gave Sunak his first major government role when he first appointed him as the chief secretary to the Treasury in 2019. Johnson also promoted Sunak to chancellor in 2020.

Sunak and Boris Johnson watch as a sheep is sheared during a visit to a farm in North Yorkshire, England, in July 2019. At the time Johnson was running to lead Britain's Conservative Party and Sunak was a member of Parliament.
Sunak and Boris Johnson watch as a sheep is sheared during a visit to a farm in North Yorkshire, England, in July 2019. At the time Johnson was running to lead Britain's Conservative Party and Sunak was a member of Parliament.
Oli Scarff/Pool/Reuters
Johnson, as Prime Minister, holds his first Cabinet meeting in London in July 2019. Johnson appointed Sunak, seen on the right, as chief secretary to the Treasury.
Johnson, as Prime Minister, holds his first Cabinet meeting in London in July 2019. Johnson appointed Sunak, seen on the right, as chief secretary to the Treasury.
Aaron Chown/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Sunak speaks in front of the words "Get Brexit Done" at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England, in September 2019. He voted for the UK to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum.
Sunak speaks in front of the words "Get Brexit Done" at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England, in September 2019. He voted for the UK to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum.
Danny Lawson/PA Images/Getty Images
Sunak speaks during a general election debate in Cardiff, Wales, in November 2019.
Sunak speaks during a general election debate in Cardiff, Wales, in November 2019.
Hannah McKay/Pool/Getty Images
Sunak poses for a picture at the Treasury Office in London in March 2020. Johnson promoted Sunak to chancellor in 2020.
Sunak poses for a picture at the Treasury Office in London in March 2020. Johnson promoted Sunak to chancellor in 2020.
Paul Grover/Shutterstock
Sunak is seen outside 11 Downing Street in London before heading to the House of Commons to deliver his budget in March 2020.
Sunak is seen outside 11 Downing Street in London before heading to the House of Commons to deliver his budget in March 2020.
Victoria Jones/PA ImagesGetty Images
From left, Sunak, Johnson and Dr. Jenny Harries speak about the coronavirus pandemic at a media briefing in London in March 2020. Sunak won popularity during the early weeks of the pandemic when he unveiled an extensive support plan for those unable to work during lockdown.
From left, Sunak, Johnson and Dr. Jenny Harries speak about the coronavirus pandemic at a media briefing in London in March 2020. Sunak won popularity during the early weeks of the pandemic when he unveiled an extensive support plan for those unable to work during lockdown.
Julian Simmonds/Daily Telegraph/PA/AP
Johnson and Sunak visit a London pizza restaurant as it prepared to reopen in July 2020 when lockdown rules were eased.
Johnson and Sunak visit a London pizza restaurant as it prepared to reopen in July 2020 when lockdown rules were eased.
Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, meets with Sunak at Wemyss Bay on the west coast of Scotland in August 2020.
Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, meets with Sunak at Wemyss Bay on the west coast of Scotland in August 2020.
Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images
Sunak meets with local businesses during a visit to the Isle of Bute in Scotland in August 2020.
Sunak meets with local businesses during a visit to the Isle of Bute in Scotland in August 2020.
Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images
Sunak learns the art of handling clay to make plates during a visit to a pottery business in Stoke-on-Trent, England, in September 2020. Employees were returning to work after being furloughed.
Sunak learns the art of handling clay to make plates during a visit to a pottery business in Stoke-on-Trent, England, in September 2020. Employees were returning to work after being furloughed.
Andrew Fox/Pool/Getty Images
Sunak is seen on Downing Street ahead of a Cabinet meeting in September 2020.
Sunak is seen on Downing Street ahead of a Cabinet meeting in September 2020.
Stefan Rousseau/PA Images/Getty Images
In October 2020, customers at the Tib Street Tavern in Manchester watch Sunak announce that the government will pay two-thirds of staff wages in pubs, restaurants and other businesses if they are forced to close under new coronavirus restrictions.
In October 2020, customers at the Tib Street Tavern in Manchester watch Sunak announce that the government will pay two-thirds of staff wages in pubs, restaurants and other businesses if they are forced to close under new coronavirus restrictions.
Danny Lawson/PA/Getty Images
Sunak delivers a speech during the annual Conservative Party Conference in Manchester in October 2021.
Sunak delivers a speech during the annual Conservative Party Conference in Manchester in October 2021.
Toby Melville/Reuters
Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, speak to Prince Charles during a reception at the British Museum in London in February 2022. Murty is the daughter of an Indian billionaire. Earlier this year, Sunak and Murty appeared on the Sunday Times Rich List of <a href="https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/rishi-sunak-akshata-murty-net-worth-sunday-times-rich-list-86ls8n09h" target="_blank" target="_blank">the UK's 250 wealthiest people</a>. The newspaper estimated their joint net worth at £730 million ($826 million).
Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, speak to Prince Charles during a reception at the British Museum in London in February 2022. Murty is the daughter of an Indian billionaire. Earlier this year, Sunak and Murty appeared on the Sunday Times Rich List of the UK's 250 wealthiest people. The newspaper estimated their joint net worth at £730 million ($826 million).
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Sunak launches his bid to become leader of the Conservative Party in July 2022.
Sunak launches his bid to become leader of the Conservative Party in July 2022.
Hollie Adams/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Sunak and Murty are seen with their daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, while campaigning in Grantham, England, in July 2022.
Sunak and Murty are seen with their daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, while campaigning in Grantham, England, in July 2022.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
In August 2022, Sunak visits his family's old business, Bassett Pharmacy, in Southampton, England. His parents came to the UK from East Africa in the 1960s. His father was a local doctor while his mother ran a pharmacy in southern England, something Sunak says gave him his desire to serve the public.
In August 2022, Sunak visits his family's old business, Bassett Pharmacy, in Southampton, England. His parents came to the UK from East Africa in the 1960s. His father was a local doctor while his mother ran a pharmacy in southern England, something Sunak says gave him his desire to serve the public.
Stefan Rousseau/Pool/Reuters
Sunak and Liz Truss stand together on stage during the final Conservative Party Hustings event in London in August 2022. At the time, they were the final two contenders to become the country's next Prime Minister. Truss defeated Sunak with 81,326 votes to 60,399 among party members. When she announced her resignation weeks later, he became the frontrunner to replace her.
Sunak and Liz Truss stand together on stage during the final Conservative Party Hustings event in London in August 2022. At the time, they were the final two contenders to become the country's next Prime Minister. Truss defeated Sunak with 81,326 votes to 60,399 among party members. When she announced her resignation weeks later, he became the frontrunner to replace her.
Susannah Ireland/AFP/Getty Images
Graham Brady — chairman of the 1922 Committee — announces on Monday, October 24, that Sunak will become the new leader of the Conservative Party, making him the UK's next prime minister.
Graham Brady — chairman of the 1922 Committee — announces on Monday, October 24, that Sunak will become the new leader of the Conservative Party, making him the UK's next prime minister.
Stefan Rousseau/PA/Getty Images
Sunak waves in London after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest on October 24.
Sunak waves in London after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest on October 24.
David Cliff/AP