Rishi Sunak speaks in London while running for prime minister in August 2022. He lost to Liz Truss but is now set to replace her.

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak will be the United Kingdom's next prime minister, replacing Liz Truss — the country's shortest-serving leader of all time.

Sunak will become the first Hindu and the first person of color to lead the UK. At the age of 42, Sunak is also the youngest person to take the office in more than 200 years.

The contest was staged after Truss quit as prime minister following a disastrous six-week term.

Sunak was first elected to Parliament in 2015, and he spent two years on the backbenches when Brexit dominated the political agenda. Sunak supported leaving the European Union during the 2016 referendum.

He subsequently became a junior minister in Theresa May's government. It was Boris Johnson who gave Sunak his first major government role when he first appointed him as the chief secretary to the Treasury in 2019. Johnson also promoted Sunak to chancellor in 2020.