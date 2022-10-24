CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan was hacked for the second time via social engineering by Rachel Tobac.
You should probably change your passwords. Here's why
03:43 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 16 videos
CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan was hacked for the second time via social engineering by Rachel Tobac.
You should probably change your passwords. Here's why
03:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Ai-Da Robot, the world's first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist, appears at a photo call in a committee room in the House of Lords on October 11, 2022 in London, England. AI-Da Robot will deliver her maiden speech to members of the Lords Communications and Digital Committee in the House of Lords. She explores the theme of whether creativity in the UK is under attack from technology and also the role of machine learning, machine creativity and Artificial Intelligence within the UK's creative industries. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Robot artist Ai-Da reset while speaking to UK politicians
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
twitchcon injuries foam pit lenovo
Video: Shallow foam pit injures at least three at Twitchcon gaming convention
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
meta quest pro 2
Watch: Meta's new VR headset tracks facial features in mixed reality
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEMPITZ, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Cars and trucks drive on the A9 highway on September 20, 2019 near Nempitz, Germany. Earlier today the German government's "climate protection" cabinet commission announced a policy package of measures to bring down CO2 emissions that includes tax increases on vehicles with high fuel consumption. While Germany has made strong progress in expanding its renewable energy production over the last few decades, the government has come under criticism more recently for failing to do more to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BookTok1
The rise of #BookTok: How this social media trend helps to sell books
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
babcock solar town weir pkg vpx
See why this Florida town survived Ian unscathed
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NightCap100622_Clip3SupremereCourt_16x9
Supreme Court to rule on how we use the internet
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
google pixel 7 visually impaired
New Google Pixel features help visually impaired take selfies
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Google Japan
Google Japan builds stick keyboard more than 5-feet long
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cloud pet
Software engineer built fake cloud as pet
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Tesla robot dancing
Video: Tesla debuts robot 'Optimus' that can dance and water plants
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20190319-google-game-controller-GFX
Google is shutting down Stadia. CNN previewed the gaming platform in 2019
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
samsung artist fridge
This refrigerator wants to turn drab kitchen appliances into art
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
amazon halo rise
Check out Amazon's new sleep tracker and Kindle you can write on
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
robot carrera cassie agilityrobotics oregon tecnologia clix_00000000.png
Video: Half human-looking robot breaks speed record
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Washington CNN Business  — 

The Federal Trade Commission is seeking tough new restrictions against Drizly, the alcoholic beverage delivery platform, after what US regulators allege were repeated security failures that compromised the data of 2.5 million people.

The proposed order against Drizly, if finalized, would force the company to beef up its cybersecurity and limit its data collection practices, a common requirement in FTC privacy orders. But in a significant step, the FTC also specifically named the company’s CEO, James Cory Rellas, imposing what would be binding obligations on him and all of his future business activities, at Drizly or otherwise. Drizly would also be required to delete any data it holds on consumers that isn’t strictly necessary for it to run its service, the FTC said in a release.

“We take consumer privacy and security very seriously at Drizly, and are happy to put this 2020 event behind us,” a Drizly spokesperson told CNN Business.

Roomba robot vacuums made by iRobot are displayed on a shelf at a Bed Bath and Beyond store on August 05, 2022 in Larkspur, California. Amazon announced plans to purchase iRobot, maker of the popular robotic vacuum Roomba, for an estimated $1.7 billion.
Roomba robot vacuums made by iRobot are displayed on a shelf at a Bed Bath and Beyond store on August 05, 2022 in Larkspur, California. Amazon announced plans to purchase iRobot, maker of the popular robotic vacuum Roomba, for an estimated $1.7 billion.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

FTC probes Amazon's $1.7 billion acquisition of Roomba maker iRobot

The Drizly order reflects recent promises by top FTC officials to use novel remedies — such as forcing businesses to destroy “ill-gotten data” — in the agency’s increasingly tech-focused work, as well as vows to hold individual executives personally accountable if they’re found to be responsible for illegal conduct that harms consumers.

According to the FTC, Drizly — which Uber acquired last year — had been aware of its cybersecurity problems since 2018, after hackers gained access to Drizly employee credentials that then allowed them to use Drizly’s cloud computing accounts to mine cryptocurrency. In another incident in 2020, a hacker compromised Drizly’s corporate network and stole customer data. At least some of that personal data was then offered for sale on underground hacker forums, the FTC said.

FTC orders have come under mounting scrutiny in recent years, particularly after Twitter’s former head of security came forward with a whistleblower report alleging that the company had never been on track to comply with its FTC obligations.

Since then, FTC Chair Lina Khan has told lawmakers the agency is increasingly interested in naming executives in consent orders as a way to ensure businesses are held accountable.

As part of the Drizly order, Rellas will have to implement cybersecurity programs at any future business he works for where he is CEO or majority owner and where the business collects personal data from more than 25,000 people.

The FTC will determine whether to finalize the order after a 30-day public comment period that’s expected to begin when a summary of its provisions is published in the Federal Register.