Tom Brady’s presumed final season continues to turn sour after humiliating 21-3 loss to Carolina Panthers

By Ben Morse, CNN
Published 7:32 AM EDT, Mon October 24, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catching one of his two touchdowns on the afternoon over Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cornell Armstrong and safety Jaylinn Hawkins. The Bengals beat the Falcons 35-17 behind a monster performance from Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw 34-for-42 for 481 yards and three TDs.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catching one of his two touchdowns on the afternoon over Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cornell Armstrong and safety Jaylinn Hawkins. The Bengals beat the Falcons 35-17 behind a monster performance from Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw 34-for-42 for 481 yards and three TDs.
Jeff Dean/AP
It was tough times for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Brady -- sacked here by Panthers defensive end Brian Burns -- and the Bucs failed to score a touchdown in a 21-3 loss to Carolina to send Tampa Bay to 3-4 on the year. Despite the loss, the Bucs are still first place in the lowly NFC South.
It was tough times for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Brady -- sacked here by Panthers defensive end Brian Burns -- and the Bucs failed to score a touchdown in a 21-3 loss to Carolina to send Tampa Bay to 3-4 on the year. Despite the loss, the Bucs are still first place in the lowly NFC South.
Scott Kinser/CSM/ZUMA Press/AP
Seattle Seahawks receiver Marquise Goodwin makes an amazing catch for a touchdown in the first half of a 37-23 win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Goodwin made four catches for 67 yards and two TDs on the day.
Seattle Seahawks receiver Marquise Goodwin makes an amazing catch for a touchdown in the first half of a 37-23 win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Goodwin made four catches for 67 yards and two TDs on the day.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
All eyes might have been focused on Dak Prescott's return but Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott -- here hurdling Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott -- stole the show with two rushing TDs to help America's Team to a 24-6 win over Detroit.
All eyes might have been focused on Dak Prescott's return but Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott -- here hurdling Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott -- stole the show with two rushing TDs to help America's Team to a 24-6 win over Detroit.
Ron Jenkins/AP
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson leaps into the end zone as he returns an interception for a touchdown during the Thursday Night Football football game against the New Orleans Saints. The Arizona defense scored touchdowns on two pick-sixes late in the first half.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson leaps into the end zone as he returns an interception for a touchdown during the Thursday Night Football football game against the New Orleans Saints. The Arizona defense scored touchdowns on two pick-sixes late in the first half.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hurdles Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid as he scrambles for a first down. Allen's fourth quarter touchdown throw to Dawson Knox capped off a 24-20 victory against the Chiefs.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hurdles Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid as he scrambles for a first down. Allen's fourth quarter touchdown throw to Dawson Knox capped off a 24-20 victory against the Chiefs.
Peter Aiken/Associated Press
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell stretches to get the ball over the pylon for a touchdown while defended by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams. The Colts beat their division rivals 34-27 thanks to a last-gasp touchdown from quarterback Matt Ryan to rookie Alec Pierce.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell stretches to get the ball over the pylon for a touchdown while defended by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams. The Colts beat their division rivals 34-27 thanks to a last-gasp touchdown from quarterback Matt Ryan to rookie Alec Pierce.
Jenna Watson/USA TODAY
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley dives into the endzone to score a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants continued their excellent start to the season with a 24-20 win over the Ravens, improving their record to 5-1.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley dives into the endzone to score a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants continued their excellent start to the season with a 24-20 win over the Ravens, improving their record to 5-1.
Seth Wenig/Associated Press
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney makes catch under pressure from Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste just short of the goal line in the final minute of the second half. Mooney came within inches of securing a come-from-behind victory for the Bears, but eventually had to settle for a 12-7 loss after he was adjudged to have landed just short of a touchdown.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney makes catch under pressure from Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste just short of the goal line in the final minute of the second half. Mooney came within inches of securing a come-from-behind victory for the Bears, but eventually had to settle for a 12-7 loss after he was adjudged to have landed just short of a touchdown.
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press
Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. The Bills dominated the Steelers 38-3 with Davis scoring two touchdowns on the day.
Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. The Bills dominated the Steelers 38-3 with Davis scoring two touchdowns on the day.
Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley scores a touchdown after having intercepted Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. The 49ers emphatically beat the Panthers 37-15.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley scores a touchdown after having intercepted Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. The 49ers emphatically beat the Panthers 37-15.
Rusty Jones/AP
New York Jets running back Breece Hall carries the ball down to the one-yard line against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter. Hall rushed for a touchdown in the Jets' 40-17 demolishing of the Dolphins. His TD was one of the Jets' four rushing touchdowns as they dominated Miami on the ground.
New York Jets running back Breece Hall carries the ball down to the one-yard line against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter. Hall rushed for a touchdown in the Jets' 40-17 demolishing of the Dolphins. His TD was one of the Jets' four rushing touchdowns as they dominated Miami on the ground.
Adam Hunger/AP
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush celebrates with Dak Prescott after the team's 22-10 win against the Los Angeles Rams. Rush stepped in for starting quarterback Prescott in Week 2 after Prescott suffered a hand injury. Since then, the Cowboys have won four straight games.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush celebrates with Dak Prescott after the team's 22-10 win against the Los Angeles Rams. Rush stepped in for starting quarterback Prescott in Week 2 after Prescott suffered a hand injury. Since then, the Cowboys have won four straight games.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson dives for a two-point conversion during the Vikings' 29-22 victory over the Chicago Bears.
Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson dives for a two-point conversion during the Vikings' 29-22 victory over the Chicago Bears.
Brad Rempel/USA Today Sports
New Orleans Saints utility player Taysom Hill breaks the tackle of Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs and runs to the endzone for a 60-yard rushing touchdown during the Saints' 39-32 victory. Hill ran for three touchdowns, as well as throwing for another, as the Saints ended a three-game losing streak.
New Orleans Saints utility player Taysom Hill breaks the tackle of Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs and runs to the endzone for a 60-yard rushing touchdown during the Saints' 39-32 victory. Hill ran for three touchdowns, as well as throwing for another, as the Saints ended a three-game losing streak.
Gerald Herbert/AP
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is tripped up by Denver Broncos cornerback K'Waun Williams. It was a rare glimpse of offense in a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/07/sport/denver-broncos-indianapolis-colts-tnf-nfl-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">lackluster 12-9</a> win for the Colts.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is tripped up by Denver Broncos cornerback K'Waun Williams. It was a rare glimpse of offense in a lackluster 12-9 win for the Colts.
David Zalubowski/AP
A protester meets the full force of Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner during the Monday night game against the San Francisco 49ers on October 3. "He looked like he wasn't supposed to be on the field," Wagner told reporters after the game. "I saw security was having a little problem -- so I helped him out." The 49ers went on to dominate the Rams behind a stout defense that had seven sacks and an interception, winning 24-9 to move to 2-2 on the season.
A protester meets the full force of Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner during the Monday night game against the San Francisco 49ers on October 3. "He looked like he wasn't supposed to be on the field," Wagner told reporters after the game. "I saw security was having a little problem -- so I helped him out." The 49ers went on to dominate the Rams behind a stout defense that had seven sacks and an interception, winning 24-9 to move to 2-2 on the season.
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
The Las Vegas Raiders earned their first win of the 2022 season when they beat the Denver Broncos 32-23 in front of their home crowd. The Raiders relied on a heavy run game, led by Josh Jacobs' 144 yards and two TDs on 28 carries.
The Las Vegas Raiders earned their first win of the 2022 season when they beat the Denver Broncos 32-23 in front of their home crowd. The Raiders relied on a heavy run game, led by Josh Jacobs' 144 yards and two TDs on 28 carries.
Abbie Parr/AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/29/sport/tua-tagovailoa-miami-dolphins-injuries-intl-hnk-spt/index.html" target="_blank">taken off the field on a stretcher</a> during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries. The incident had a lot of fall out with the NFL beginning a review on allowing Tagovailoa to play, the Dolphins being criticized widely and the National Football League Players Association <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/01/sport/nfl-players-union-terminates-neurotrauma-consultant/index.html" target="_blank">reportedly terminating</a> the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the evaluation of Tagovailoa for a concussion during their game against the Buffalo Bills.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries. The incident had a lot of fall out with the NFL beginning a review on allowing Tagovailoa to play, the Dolphins being criticized widely and the National Football League Players Association reportedly terminating the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the evaluation of Tagovailoa for a concussion during their game against the Buffalo Bills.
Jeff Dean/AP
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray runs in a touchdown in the fourth against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 2 in Charlotte. Murray's TD was part of a fourth quarter flurry which saw the Cards pull away from the Panthers to go .500 on the year so far.
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray runs in a touchdown in the fourth against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 2 in Charlotte. Murray's TD was part of a fourth quarter flurry which saw the Cards pull away from the Panthers to go .500 on the year so far.
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is brought down by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White in the second half of the Eagles' 29-21 win in Philly. The Eagles are now 4-0 after Week 4.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is brought down by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White in the second half of the Eagles' 29-21 win in Philly. The Eagles are now 4-0 after Week 4.
Matt Slocum/AP
Fireworks and pyrotechnics go off ahead of the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints clash in London — the NFL's 100th international game. The Vikings won the game when the Saints' "double doink" kick — when the ball hits two parts of the uprights on a scoring attempt — fell short and let Minnesota return to the US with the 28-25 win.
Fireworks and pyrotechnics go off ahead of the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints clash in London — the NFL's 100th international game. The Vikings won the game when the Saints' "double doink" kick — when the ball hits two parts of the uprights on a scoring attempt — fell short and let Minnesota return to the US with the 28-25 win.
Paul Childs/Action Images/Reuters
The most bizarre incident of Week 3 occurred with the Miami Dolphins backed up in their own endzone. On their own one-yard line, needing to punt the ball away with restricted space available, punter Thomas Morstead kicked the ball off teammate Trent Sherfield's backside and out of bounds for a safety. Dubbed "butt punt" by many on social media, the flub ultimately didn't cost Miami as it won 21-19 over the Buffalo Bills.
The most bizarre incident of Week 3 occurred with the Miami Dolphins backed up in their own endzone. On their own one-yard line, needing to punt the ball away with restricted space available, punter Thomas Morstead kicked the ball off teammate Trent Sherfield's backside and out of bounds for a safety. Dubbed "butt punt" by many on social media, the flub ultimately didn't cost Miami as it won 21-19 over the Buffalo Bills.
Jasen Vinlove/USA Today
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes a sensational, one-handed catch over Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. on September 22. Unfortunately for Pickens, the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/23/sport/cleveland-browns-pittsburgh-steelers-tnf-nfl-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Steelers lost 29-17</a> after the Browns bounced back from an embarrassing Week 2 loss to the New York Jets.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes a sensational, one-handed catch over Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. on September 22. Unfortunately for Pickens, the Steelers lost 29-17 after the Browns bounced back from an embarrassing Week 2 loss to the New York Jets.
David Richard/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman fumbles after catching a pass during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. The fumble was one of two lost by the Bucs on the day, helping the Packers win a tight affair, 14-12, in Tampa Bay.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman fumbles after catching a pass during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. The fumble was one of two lost by the Bucs on the day, helping the Packers win a tight affair, 14-12, in Tampa Bay.
Chris O'Meara/AP
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa sits on the turf in the second quarter of Miami's game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was tackled by Matt Milano and his head hit the ground, causing the Miami man to be taken into the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. He eventually came back to lead the Dolphins to victory, but the <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2022/09/26/sport/tua-tagovailoa-miami-dolphins-buffalo-bills-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">NFLPA is initiating a review of the injury and medical evaluation.</a>
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa sits on the turf in the second quarter of Miami's game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was tackled by Matt Milano and his head hit the ground, causing the Miami man to be taken into the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. He eventually came back to lead the Dolphins to victory, but the NFLPA is initiating a review of the injury and medical evaluation.
Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Who knew Lions could fly? Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown soars over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson to pick up a first down at the two-yard line in the first quarter of their Week 3 clash. The Vikings won the game, 28-24, led by Kirk Cousins' 260 yards passing and two TD tosses, to go to 2-1 on the year.
Who knew Lions could fly? Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown soars over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson to pick up a first down at the two-yard line in the first quarter of their Week 3 clash. The Vikings won the game, 28-24, led by Kirk Cousins' 260 yards passing and two TD tosses, to go to 2-1 on the year.
Jerry Holt/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore get into an altercation during the second half of the Bucs' chippy 20-10 win over the Saints in Week 2. The win snapped Brady's personal seven-game losing streak against the Saints.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore get into an altercation during the second half of the Bucs' chippy 20-10 win over the Saints in Week 2. The win snapped Brady's personal seven-game losing streak against the Saints.
Jonathan Bachman/AP
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay gave the home crowd something to cheer for when he returned the opening kickoff 103 yards to score a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on September 18. Despite the feat, the Ravens went on to lose 42-38 after being outscored by 25 in the fourth quarter.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay gave the home crowd something to cheer for when he returned the opening kickoff 103 yards to score a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on September 18. Despite the feat, the Ravens went on to lose 42-38 after being outscored by 25 in the fourth quarter.
Julio Cortez/AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates with his teammates during the second half of a 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks on September 18. Garoppolo came on as a substitute after starter Trey Lance went down for the year with a fractured ankle and threw for 154 yards and one touchdown -- and rushed for another -- on 13/21 passing.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates with his teammates during the second half of a 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks on September 18. Garoppolo came on as a substitute after starter Trey Lance went down for the year with a fractured ankle and threw for 154 yards and one touchdown -- and rushed for another -- on 13/21 passing.
Tony Avelar/AP
The Cleveland Browns run the ball across midfield against the New York Jets during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns ended up losing 31-30 after being up by 13 points with 1:55 remaining in the game. Jets QB Joe Flacco threw for 307 yards and four TDs — including two in the final two minutes of the game — to carry the Jets. Sunday's game saw the return of "Brownie the Elf" to the Browns' home field. The logo was initially used by the Browns in their inaugural season in 1946 but fell out of favor in the 60s, returning when the franchise was brought back to Cleveland in 1999.
The Cleveland Browns run the ball across midfield against the New York Jets during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns ended up losing 31-30 after being up by 13 points with 1:55 remaining in the game. Jets QB Joe Flacco threw for 307 yards and four TDs — including two in the final two minutes of the game — to carry the Jets. Sunday's game saw the return of "Brownie the Elf" to the Browns' home field. The logo was initially used by the Browns in their inaugural season in 1946 but fell out of favor in the 60s, returning when the franchise was brought back to Cleveland in 1999.
Scott Galvin/USA Today Sports
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., left, picks up a fumble and returns it for the winning touchdown during overtime of a dramatic 29-23 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 18.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., left, picks up a fumble and returns it for the winning touchdown during overtime of a dramatic 29-23 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 18.
David Becker/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 on September 11 in Cincinnati. Burrow would go on to have five turnovers on the day — four interceptions and a lost fumble — in a 23-20 loss.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 on September 11 in Cincinnati. Burrow would go on to have five turnovers on the day — four interceptions and a lost fumble — in a 23-20 loss.
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
Seattle Seahawks fans make noise as Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos prepares to take a snap during a failed game-winning drive on September 12. It was Wilson's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/13/sport/russell-wilson-denver-broncos-seattle-seahawks-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">first game back in Seattle</a> since leaving for Denver after 10 years with the Seahawks. Seattle won 17-16.
Seattle Seahawks fans make noise as Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos prepares to take a snap during a failed game-winning drive on September 12. It was Wilson's first game back in Seattle since leaving for Denver after 10 years with the Seahawks. Seattle won 17-16.
AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb makes a run in the red zone against the Carolina Panthers on September 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chubb had 141 yards on 22 carries in a tight 26-24 win for the Browns.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb makes a run in the red zone against the Carolina Panthers on September 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chubb had 141 yards on 22 carries in a tight 26-24 win for the Browns.
Rusty Jones/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stiff-arms Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott in the third quarter of a massive 31-10 win against the defending Super Bowl champions at SoFi Stadium. The statement victory on NFL Opening Day shows the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/09/10/sport/nfl-team-popularity-buffalo-bills-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Bills are serious contenders</a> for the title in 2022.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stiff-arms Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott in the third quarter of a massive 31-10 win against the defending Super Bowl champions at SoFi Stadium. The statement victory on NFL Opening Day shows the Bills are serious contenders for the title in 2022.
Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports/Reuters
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas makes a reception against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell in the second half of their game in Atlanta on September 11. Thomas had two touchdown catches on the day as the Saints outscored the Falcons by 14 in the fourth to win 27-26.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas makes a reception against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell in the second half of their game in Atlanta on September 11. Thomas had two touchdown catches on the day as the Saints outscored the Falcons by 14 in the fourth to win 27-26.
Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. poses for a photo prior to the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams on September 8. OBJ has flirted with signing with either the Rams or the Bills this season, and although he showed up in Rams colors on the day, he went viral following the Bills' big win, <a href="https://twitter.com/obj/status/1568070244119498754" target="_blank" target="_blank">tweeting</a>, "Sheeesh.... Bills mafia ??????"
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. poses for a photo prior to the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams on September 8. OBJ has flirted with signing with either the Rams or the Bills this season, and although he showed up in Rams colors on the day, he went viral following the Bills' big win, tweeting, "Sheeesh.... Bills mafia ??????"
Ben Liebenberg via AP
CNN  — 

It wasn’t meant to go like this.

When Tom Brady came out of retirement in March, his 23rd NFL season was meant to be a final celebration and an opportunity for the G.O.A.T. – greatest of all time – to challenge for a eighth Super Bowl title.

However, the first seven weeks haven’t gone to plan for the 45-year-old.

Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers slipped to 3-4 on the year with a catastrophic 21-3 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Despite facing a team with an interim head coach, a backup quarterback under center and which traded its best player earlier in the week, Brady and the Bucs offense failed to score a touchdown as the presumed Super Bowl contenders slipped to a sub-.500 record.

Brady talks to Nick Leverett of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game against the Carolina Panthers.
Brady talks to Nick Leverett of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game against the Carolina Panthers.
Eakin Howard/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Although the Bucs still sit atop the NFC South division, Brady has suffered humiliating defeats against both good and bad teams alike this season, as what is likely to be his final season goes from bad to worse.

After the loss, Brady said that “no one feels good about where we’re at, no one feels good about how we’ve played or what we’re doing,” once again reiterating the need for his team to execute details with more precision.

“We talked about execution the other day, and it still comes up. I think we all just need to do our job better,” he told the media.

“There’s no easy way about it. They’re trying to keep us from doing our job, we’re trying to do it, and they’re doing a better job than we are. Anytime you score three points, that pretty much sums it up.”

Brady has been pensive about his future in the NFL, suggesting in recent months that his second, and presumably final, retirement might not be far away.

With sideline outbursts captured during games and reports of marital issues, Brady’s typical fiery competitiveness has at times seeped into anger and frustration.

For someone whose desire to win and drive has separated him from others, this hasn’t been the season he would have wanted to go out on.

Last week, the Bucs lost to the 1-4 Pittsburgh Steelers. This week, it was a defeat to the 1-5 Panthers.

Brady passes the ball in the third quarter against the Panthers.
Brady passes the ball in the third quarter against the Panthers.
Eakin Howard/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Sunday’s game couldn’t have started much worse for Brady. A laser of a pass to Mike Evans which would have been a walk-in touchdown on the opening drive of the game was dropped. The Bucs’ first nine drives finished with six punts, one turnover on downs, one ending at halftime and a field goal.

Between struggling connections with his offensive weapons, a porous offensive line and a faltering running game, the problems are mounting in Tampa.

According to ESPN, this is the first time since 2002 that Brady has had a losing record after seven games of an NFL season.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles admitted his team wasn’t performing at peak levels.

“We’re not playing well,” Bowles told the media. “We’re not playing well as individuals, we’re not playing well as a team, we’re not coaching it well. All the way around – we’re not scoring enough on offense and we’re not stopping them enough on defense.

“And as a result, we have to wear this on our sleeve. They’ve got to be grown men. We’re going to see what we’re made of, how many people can handle adversity, and this is about as dark as it’s going to be right now.

“Those guys who are going to step up are going to show up this week in practice. Our leaders are going to lead, our coaches are going to coach and we’re just going to dig and keep our head down … We’re going to see what we have going forward, see how many crumble in the dark and see how many people step up and start playing better and start coaching better.”

Between Brady’s struggles – finishing with 290 passing yards off 49 attempts and no touchdowns – the running game’s struggles and the usually-dominant defense’s paucity, it could be suggested this is the lowest moment of Brady’s time in Florida.

Write off the greatest NFL player of all time at your peril, but digging out of this hole and patching all these problems would be one of the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s greatest ever achievements.