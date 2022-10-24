ted cruz the view
Watch: Ted Cruz 'The View' interview interrupted by protesters
01:30 - Source: CNN Business
Film & TV 16 videos
ted cruz the view
Watch: Ted Cruz 'The View' interview interrupted by protesters
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Michael Myers (aka The Shape) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
Blumhouse heads: Horror's 'not going away' at the box office
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
M3GAN Doll Trailer 3
Horror film's creepy dancing villain is freaking people out
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap late night clip 3 thumb 16x9
Last laughs for late night TV?
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL Brendan Gleeson and Collin Farrell
'SNL' recap: Brendan Gleeson hosts, high school seniors, Disney's new Ariel
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Constance Wu attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Actress details sexual harassment on sitcom set
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL Teller monologue 1
Watch Miles Teller's 'SNL' home video
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 28: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases as he hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Late night hosts mock fan's name after missing Aaron Judge's home run ball
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Trevor Noah
See why Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show'
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Jeopardy Answer Change
What is ticked off?: 'Jeopardy!' fans upset over potential change
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL departures vpx
Why 'SNL' will look different this season
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Selma Blair DWTS
Selma Blair stuns in 'Dancing with the Stars' debut
01:07
Now playing
- Source: HLN
Disney's The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023.
'Racism is real': CNN reporter on new 'Little Mermaid' backlash
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
late night jetblue
Late night hosts roast JetBlue's deal to buy Spirit
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe
Ana de Armas transforms into Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's 'Blonde'
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
reed hastings netflix vault 2002
'Sexy as a tortoise': Netflix's founder describes its early success in 2002
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN Business  — 

Sen. Ted Cruz’s “The View” interview was disrupted by protesters multiple times on Monday, including some demanding the Texas Republican talk about climate change.

The protesters appeared to be shouting “Cover climate now!” as Cruz tried to answer a question from Sara Haines, one of the ABC talk show’s co-hosts.

The shouting continued until Whoopi Goldberg responded to the protesters: “Excuse me, ladies. Excuse us, let us do our job… We hear what you have to say, but you’ve got to go. You’ve got to go, you’ve got to let us do our job.” Goldberg’s response garnered applause from the crowd.

Later in the interview, Cruz was interrupted once again. This time, the show cut its audio when someone yelled at Cruz and went to commercial.

“Three members of the audience interrupted ‘The View’ today during Sen. Ted Cruz’s appearance protesting about climate,” said a “View” spokesperson. “They were promptly escorted out by security.”

Aside from the protests that peppered the interview, the rest of Cruz’s appearance on “The View” included him repeatedly avoiding saying that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.

“So listen, Biden is the president today,” Cruz said in response to co-host Alyssa Farah when she asked him for a second time whether Biden was legitimately elected. Farah also pressed Cruz on how he can reconcile his constitutional convictions with the January 6, 2021, attack and with attempts to disenfranchise millions of voters.

“There are a lot of folks in the media that try to — any time a Republican is in front of a TV camera — try to say, the election was fair and square and legitimate. You know who you don’t do that to? You don’t do it to Hillary Clinton, who stood up and said, ‘Trump stole the election,’” Cruz said.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Whoppi Goldberg attends Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Whoppi Goldberg attends Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)
Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for her statements on 'The View' about the organization Turning Point USA

Farah responded, “But they didn’t storm the Capitol. They didn’t try to kill my former boss.” Farah, who was a former White House communications director during the Trump administration, joined the show in August.

“You don’t do that to Stacey Abrams, who said that the election was stolen,” Cruz replied “They sat here and said it was illegitimate. And you guys were fine with it.”

“The View” hosts argued that those Democrats accepted the outcome of their elections, whereas Trump still baselessly claims the 2020 election was rigged and motivated supporters to storm the Capitol on January 6.

Abrams faced criticism from Republicans for not formally conceding her previous gubernatorial bid though she did eventually acknowledge that now-Gov. Brian Kemp had won the election. Abrams told CNN in December 2021, Kemp “won under the rules of the game at the time, but the game was rigged against the voters of Georgia.” Clinton conceded the 2016 presidential election to Trump.

— CNN’s Sarah Fortinsky contributed to this report.