New York CNN Business  — 

October may be famous for historically horrifying stock market crashes like the ones in 1929, 1987 and 2008. But so far this month, there’s nothing for investors to be scared of on Wall Street. Stocks enjoyed another solid rally Monday, continuing a hot streak for the markets this month.

The Dow was up more than 325 points, or about 1.1%, in mid-afternoon trading. The Dow has now gained more than 9% this month, rebounding from steep drops in August and September.

The blue chip industrials, which include Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Coca-Cola (KO), McDonald’s (MCD), Disney (DIS) and 25 other giants of the American economy, are still down nearly 14% this year, though.

But the market has rallied this month on hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon take a break from its series of aggressive rate hikes to fight inflation. More big rate increases are expected at the Fed’s next meeting on November 2 as well as in December. Still, some hope the Fed may pause in 2023.

Mostly solid earnings for the third quarter are helping to prop up stocks as well.

The S&P 500 rose nearly 1% Monday, and the Nasdaq was up about 0.2%, too. Both indexes are also sporting decent gains for October, with the Nasdaq up nearly 3% and the S&P up 5%. The S&P and Nasdaq are each still down more than 20% in 2022, though, which means they are in a bear market.

Officials watch the opening session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on a TV in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Yu Fangping/Feature China/Future Publishing/Getty omages

Hong Kong stocks plunge 6% as fears about Xi's third term trump China GDP data

The Nasdaq was in the green Monday despite the fact that shares of several top Chinese techs stocks trading in the United States were plunging due to fears of continued crackdowns by China now that Xi Jinping has cemented a third term as the nation’s leader.

E-commerce company Pinduoduo (PDD) plunged more than 25%. Electric car companies Nio (NIO), Xpev and Li Auto all posted double-digit percentage losses. So did shares of top Chinese techs Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU) and Tencent (TCEHY).

American companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market were also hit hard and sat out the broader market rally.

Tesla (TSLA) fell 4%. Starbucks (SBUX) was down 6%. Fast food giant Yum! Brands (YUM) was down 3% while Yum China (YUMC), which franchises the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands in China, plunged 13%.

Casino owners Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS), which both have properties in the Chinese special administrative region of Macao, tumbled, too.