CNN —

Travis Scott has slammed speculation that he cheated on the mother of his children, Kylie Jenner.

It all started last week after Instagram model Rojean Kar reportedly shared scenes of Scott on the set of a shoot. In 2019, Kar denied she was the reason Scott and Jenner had taken a break in their relationship at the time.

Chatter sparked due to Kar and Scott being together on the set and he took to his Instagram stories to address it.

“An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person,” he wrote. “I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

The Shade Room posted a video of Kar on their Instagram account calling Scott out for saying he didn’t know her.

“Saying you don’t know me and you’ve never once been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when f***ing everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on,” she said.

Kar also said in the video that she had been with Scott on Valentines Day after which he posted on his IG stories photos dated February 14, which showed a decorated table and read, “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me.”

CNN has reached out to Kar and representatives for Scott and Jenner for comment.

Scott and Jenner are the parents of a daughter, age 4, and an eight-month-old son.