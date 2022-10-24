CNN —

Leslie Jordan, beloved comedian and actor known for his work on “Will and Grace,” has died, his longtime staff member told CNN.

He was 67.

Sources told the Los Angeles Times Jordan was involved in a car accident on Monday morning in Hollywood. A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed to CNN there was a fatal accident but would not disclose further details.

CNN has reached out to Jordan’s agent and attorney for comment.

In his 2009 book “My Trip Down the Pink Carpet,” Jordan documented his move from Tennessee to Hollywood in 1982. He “boarded a Greyhound bus bound for LA with $1,200 sewn into his underpants and never looked back,” he wrote.

The actor found work on television in shows like “The Fall Guy,” “Designing Women” and “The People Next Door.”

Jordan originated the role of Earl “Brother Boy” Ingram in the award-winning play “Sordid Lives,” which he reprised in the 2000 independent film adaption.

Megan Mullally and Leslie Jordan in "Will and Grace." Tina Thorpe/NBC/Getty Images

He was a fan-favorite for his recurring role of Karen’s friend Beverley Leslie on “Will & Grace.” He also appeared in “American Horror Story” and “The Cool Kids.”

His star shone even brighter during the height of the pandemic when his social media presence took off on Instagram, garnering him millions of followers.

That also became a place where Jordan shared about his struggles, memories and family stories (many about his beloved mama) through the prism of humor.

Jordan talked to CNN’s Anderson Cooper about his substance abuse and being sober for more than 20 years.

“People say ‘Well how do you get sober, what’s the best way,’” Jordan said. “Yeah, well 120 days in the jailhouse in Los Angeles. That will sober you up.”

On Instagram, Jordan recalled a guard who took pity on how much Jordan disliked incarceration and informed him that they had Robert Downey Jr. (who decades ago made headlines for a few brushes with the law) in custody and would be releasing Jordan and giving Downey Jr. his bed.

“Pod A, cell 13, top bunk,” Jordan recalled. “I feel responsible for most of Robert Downey Jr.’s success. Honey, I gave him a bed.”

His last posting on Instagram was him singing a hymn with artist Danny Myrick on Sunday.