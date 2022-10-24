CNN —

The 2022 American Music Awards’ (AMAs) has found a host.

Dick Clark productions and ABC have announced that Wayne Brady will host the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

Brady, currently a “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, said of the gig: “I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs. As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard! It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all…The funny, the music and the moves!”

Executive producer and showrunner Jesse Collins said, “Wayne Brady is undoubtedly one of the most talented people on earth and we are thrilled to have him host this year’s AMAs.”

Brady follows last year’s host Cardi B.

The AMAs celebrate top achievements in music.

The event will air live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.