Today, you’ll find a deal on a pair of Powerbeats Pro, discounted Naadam cashmere and savings on the latest Apple Pencil. All that and more below.

Great Jones Ceramic Flash Sale Great Jones Direct-to-consumer brand Great Jones offers high-quality and colorful cookware that imbues your kitchen with a delightfully chic retro vibe. Right now, you can save on a variety of ceramic items, including their beloved hot dishes and the Sweetie Pie for all your upcoming holiday desserts. Sales at Great Jones are rare, so don’t hesitate if you’ve had your eye on something.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds $249.95 $149.95 at Amazon Amazon Power up your workout with a brand-new pair of Powerbeats Pro earbuds. Even though these buds have been dethroned as our top pick by the more compact Beats Fit Pro, they’re still a fantastic choice that strikes the right balance between comfort and a secure fit via their unique ear hooks. The sweat resistant earbuds provide nine hours of playback with a total 24 hours with the charging case. Grab them now at their lowest price ever.

Editor Favorite Sheertex Early Black Friday Sale Sheertex Sheertex’s unbreakable tights have reached cult-status for their extreme durability, and now a bunch of their bestsellers are discounted as part of the brand’s early Black Friday sale. From minimalist classics to colorful shapewear to patterned stockings, all tights are just $35 right now. If you’ve been searching the web for a pair of tights that’ll last more than a season, Sheertex has got your back (or, um, legs). Shop this sale now before it ends at midnight.

Naadam Friends and Family Sale Sweater weather is here, and thanks to the Friends and Family Sale at Naadam, you can outfit your autumn wardrobe for less. Use code FRIENDS25 for 25% off your order of quality, sustainable cashmere. Shop for yourself or get a head start on holiday gifts for the whole family.

Lowest Price Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) $129 $89 at Amazon apple If you’ve recently invested in a new iPad, you can save on an essential Apple accessory right now. Down to its lowest price ever, the second-generation Apple Pencil pairs and charges wirelessly, plus it can attach to the side of your iPad via its flat edge for easy storage (and charging). Don’t miss this all-time low price right now at Amazon.

More deals to shop

• Clip the on-page coupon and save on the Pure Enrichment MistAire humidifier, our pick for bedrooms.

• This versatile Shark Rocket vac makes cleaning a breeze, and right now it’s half off at Target.

• This Buy More, Save More promo at Bando means you can save up to 30% on your order of cute desk supplies, accessories and more.

• A pair of first-gen AirPods is $40 off at Target right now.

• Today is the last day you can get $20 off orders over $100 at Urban Outfitters.

• Now through Oct. 31, all Halloween costumes are 30% off — so there’s no excuse to not dress up this year.

• This sensor soap dispenser from Simplehuman is 20% off right now, if you’ve been looking for a sleek way to upgrade your kitchen or bathroom.

• Get $50 off a pair Rothy’s The Point flats — lightweight and machine-washable — with code 50FORYOU.

• Furniture, kitchenware, decor and more is on sale at Houzz during the Black Friday Sneak Peek sale, live through this Wednesday.

• Get up to 70% off at Lenovo to save on a selection of laptops, monitors and tablets.

Deals you may have missed

Letterfolk Halloween Sale Letterfolk Letterfolk makes great housewarming gifts — think cute, customizable door mats, cuckoo clocks, retro letter boards and more. Whether you’re shopping for someone else or upgrading your own entryway decor, you can save 20% off sitewide right now. Now through Oct. 25, you can save with code SPOOKY, so don’t hesitate.

CNN Underscored Best Tested GreenPan Levels Stackable Ceramic Fry Pan Set $109.99 $76.99 with code TASTE30 at GreenPan Macy's If you’ve been looking to upgrade your cookware collection, this is a great opportunity to save up to 55% on fry pans at GreenPan. At Underscored, we especially like the Levels Stackable Ceramic Fry Pan, which earned our pick for the best eco-friendly nonstick pan. GreenPan’s cookware collection is the best of both worlds — impressively nonstick without any potentially toxic coating.