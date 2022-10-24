inflation family
'I need to cut back on things': Family reacts to surging food prices
01:01 - Source: CNN Business
Food and Drink 16 videos
inflation family
'I need to cut back on things': Family reacts to surging food prices
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
fish and chips uk price rise stewart
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Vultaggio Arizona Beverages founder
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
02 Taco Bell Defy four-lane drive-thru
New Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant serves tacos using mini elevators
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NA Negroni
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
vid thumb grain 1
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
addrienne broaddus baby formula shortage pkg still
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james cromwell starbucks protest
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tip culture
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kebab launch moos high
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Russia McDonalds Opening Vault 1990
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
McDonalds
McDonald's suspends business in Russia. Here's why it's a big deal
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New York CNN Business  — 

Beyond Meat, the company known for plant-based burgers designed to look, taste and cook like meat, is getting into plant-based steak.

But the new product, meant to mimic an expensive cut of beef, arrives as interest in the plant-based sector appears to be ebbing.

On Monday, the company launched Beyond Steak in over 5,000 Kroger and Walmart (WMT) locations across the country. It’s also available at some Albertsons locations, as well as at other retailers.

Each 10-ounce package contains seared plant-based “steak tips” in bite-sized pieces, and is priced at $7.99. The product is made of ingredients including fava beans and wheat gluten, according to a spokesperson.

“Beyond Steak is a highly anticipated expansion of our popular beef platform,” said Dariush Ajami, chief innovation officer at Beyond Meat, in a statement announcing the new product Monday. The product “delivers the taste and texture of sliced steak.”

Beyond Meat launched a new steak product, Beyond Steak.
Beyond Meat launched a new steak product, Beyond Steak.
Beyond Meat

Plant-based meats have become more popular in recent years, and sales grew during the pandemic. But recently, interest has fallen off.

“Sales are slowing following the market’s pandemic-driven growth in 2020, as initial trial of [plant-based meat alternatives] has not translated to sustained category engagement,” said Caleb Bryant, associate director of food and drink reports at market research company Mintel, in a recent report.

He added that, as grocery prices soar, consumers may become more interested in natural, inexpensive, plant-based proteins like legumes.

It’s proven to be a tough time for Beyond Meat (BYND).

“We … recognize that progress for us and for the sector is taking longer than expected,” CEO Ethan Brown said during an August analyst call discussing second-quarter results. However, “we have a clear view of our vast long-term opportunity.”

Earlier this month, the company said that its former COO Doug Ramsey was leaving permanently. The company suspended Ramsey in September after he allegedly bit a man’s nose following a Arkansas football game.

The company also announced plans to lay off 200 employees, about 19% of its workforce, as part of an effort “to drive more sustainable growth,” according to Brown.

It’s share price has taken a dive, falling from around $65 at the start of the year to about $12 today. In the second quarter of this year, net sales fell 1.6% to $147 million year over year.

— CNN’s Paul R. La Monica and Parija Kavilanz contributed to this report.