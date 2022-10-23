Start your week smart: China, Hurricane Roslyn, Boris Johnson, Red Bull, Jan. 6

split jiang xi
CNN  — 

The 2022 midterm elections are now just weeks away, and with control of both chambers of Congress and dozens of governorships, secretaries of state and attorneys general posts on the line, it’s important to know both how and when to vote in your state. To help you plan your vote, CNN has gathered the deadlines for early in-person voting, absentee/mail-in voting and for voter registration in each of the 50 states leading up to Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Chinese leader Xi Jinping has formally stepped into his norm-breaking third term ruling China with an iron grip on power as he revealed a new leadership team today stacked with loyal allies.

• Hurricane Roslyn slammed into Mexico’s Pacific coast as a major Category 3 storm today, bringing dangerous storm surge and flooding to parts of the country, forecasters said. 

• Boris Johnson is trying to win enough support to make what would be a stunning comeback as Britain’s prime minister, as senior Conservative politicians declared their support for former finance minister Rishi Sunak. The two men have become the early favorites to replace Liz Truss, who announced her resignation last week.

• Dietrich Mateschitz, the owner and co-founder of the sports drink company Red Bull, has died, the company announced Saturday. He was 78. As well as turning his energy drink into a market leader, the Austrian billionaire also founded one of the most successful Formula One teams in recent history.

• The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol announced on Friday that the panel has officially sent a subpoena to former President Donald Trump as it paints him as the central figure in the multi-step plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The week ahead

Monday

Opening statements are scheduled to begin in the sexual assault trial of disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein in Los Angeles. Weinstein, 70, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape charges in New York more than two years ago and sentenced to 23 years in prison. In Los Angeles, Weinstein faces multiple sexual assault charges that he pleaded not guilty to last year.

Diwali, the Hindu celebration known as the “Festival of Lights,” also begins on Monday. New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced last week that Diwali will be a public school holiday starting in 2023.

Tuesday

A Moscow regional court has set October 25 as an appeal date for WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner was sentenced to nine years of jail time in early August for deliberately smuggling drugs into Russia. She was arrested with less than 1 gram of cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport on February 17.

In what has become one of the most closely watched Senate contests in the country, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman and Republican candidate Mehmet Oz will face each other in a televised debate in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Fetterman, who had a near-fatal stroke more than five months ago, has faced a number of questions about transparency surrounding his health and recovery.  Fetterman’s primary care physician released a medical report earlier this month stating that the candidate is “recovering well from his stroke” and “has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”

Wednesday

Hillary Clinton – former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee for President – turns 75.

Saturday

October 29 is National Cat Day. “Meh,” said cats

Hear a story of Iranian resistance

In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN Chief International Investigative Correspondent Nima Elbagir joins us from Northern Iraq, where some Iranian dissidents have fled a brutal crackdown in response to nationwide protests set off by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. We explore if these protests will bring lasting change and hear from one Iranian-Kurdish activist who is now taking up arms across the border. Listen here

Photos of the week

British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation in front of 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday, October 20.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Ukrainian firefighters search for survivors after a drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, October 17. A wave of drone attacks pummeled the capital city early Monday as commuters headed to work.
Roman Hrytsyna/AP
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock gestures next to an empty podium set up for Republican challenger Herschel Walker, who was invited but did not attend, during a Senate debate with Libertarian challenger Chase Oliver in Atlanta on Sunday, October 16.
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock gestures next to an empty podium set up for Republican challenger Herschel Walker, who was invited but did not attend, during a Senate debate with Libertarian challenger Chase Oliver in Atlanta on Sunday, October 16.
Ben Gray/AP
Tennessee Volunteers fans tear down the goal post after storming the field when their team defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, October 15. Tennessee ended a 15-game losing streak against Alabama. They won 52-49 with a last second 40-yard field goal.
Donald Page/Getty Images
The Diamond Lady, a once majestic riverboat, rests with smaller boats in mud along the Mississippi River in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday, October 19. Severe drought across the Midwest has shrunk the Mississippi to record lows.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Chinese leader Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the opening session of the 20th Communist Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday, October 16. Xi is poised to secure a norm-breaking third term in power.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
The SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom spacecraft is seen as it splashes down off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday, October 14, with European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines and Jessica Watkins. They are returning after 170 days aboard the International Space Station.
Bill Ingalls/NASA
Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors takes a shot against Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley during the second half of a game at Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday, October 18. The Warriors won 123-109.
Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors takes a shot against Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley during the second half of a game at Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday, October 18. The Warriors won 123-109.
Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Protesters stand in the smoke of flares during a demonstration in Marseille, France, on Tuesday, October 18. France is in the grip of transport strikes that have sparked chronic gasoline shortages around the country.
Daniel Cole/AP
David Zabala, an 8-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, is assisted by a physical therapist and his mother, Guadalupe Cardozo Ruiz, during a rehabilitation session with the robotic exoskeleton Atlas 2030 in Mexico City on Tuesday, October 18.
Claudio Cruz/AFP/Getty Images
Ryan Reaves of the New York Rangers punches Marcus Foligno of the Minnesota Wild during a NHL hockey game in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday, October 13.
Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune/AP
This image released by NASA on Wednesday, October 19, was captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. It shows a highly detailed view of the Pillars of Creation, a vista of three looming towers made of interstellar dust and gas that's speckled with newly formed stars. The area, which lies within the Eagle Nebula about 6,500 light-years from Earth, had previously been captured by the Hubble Telescope in 1995, creating an image deemed "iconic" by space observers.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScl/AP
A shearer sharpens his tool in Semonkong, Lesotho, on Friday, October 14. Wool and mohair are some of the main exports of Lesotho.
Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images
Soldiers of the Swiss special forces command perfom, suspended from an helicopter, over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland on Wednesday, October 19. At an altitude of 2,200 meters above sea level, spectators attended a unique aviation display performed at the highest air force firing range in Europe.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images
First-year students of the University of St. Andrews kiss as they take part in the annual "Raisin Monday" shaving foam fight in St. Andrews, Scotland, on Monday, October 17. The event is the culmination of a week of mentoring to welcome first-year students.
Andy Buchanen/AFP/Getty Images
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court in New York on Thursday, October 20. The jury on Thursday afternoon found him not liable for battery on allegations he picked up actor Anthony Rapp and briefly laid on top of him in a bed after a party in 1986. Jurors deliberated for about an hour and concluded Rapp did not prove that Spacey "touched a sexual or intimate part" of him.
Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado breaks his bat on a ground out against the New York Yankees during Game 1 of the American League Championship Series in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, October 19. The Astros won 4-2.
Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Police carry a woman across a flooded street in El Castano, Venezuela, on Tuesday, October 18.
Ariana Cubillos/AP
Turtle hatchlings head to the sea after being released on the beach of Sipacate, Guatemala, on Wednesday, October 19.
Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators are sprayed with water cannons in Santiago, Chile, during clashes with riot police that erupted on Tuesday, October 18, the third anniversary of a social uprising against rising utility prices.
Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron waves goodbye on Wednesday, October 19, after visiting the Grand Mosque of Paris to commemorate 100 years since it was built.
Ludovic Marin/Pool/AP
People ride in boats across floodwaters in Dadu, Pakistan, on Tuesday, October 18. Last month, authorities in Pakistan warned it could take up to six months for the water to recede in the wake of the country's "unprecedented" flooding.
Getty Images
An aerial view of a tidal flat forms into a shape resembling a tree in the Qiantang River in Zhejiang, China, on Monday, October 17.
Wang Gang/China News Service/Getty Images
Saul, 4, wipes the tears of his father, Franklin Pajaro, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, after the two were expelled from the United States on Monday, October 17.
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
A drone flies over the Kyiv sky during an attack on Monday, October 17. Russian forces struck Ukraine with a flurry of deadly drone attacks.
Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
Roddy Ricch performs in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, October 16.
Keith Griner/Getty Images
An Andean condor named Yastay, meaning god that is protector of birds, spreads his wings after being freed by a conservation program in Rio Negro, Argentina, on Friday, October 14. Yastay was born in captivity and spent almost three years with the conservation program.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
King Charles III shakes hands with a boy in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Monday, October 17, while visiting refugee families from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine who have settled in the town.
Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians dives safely into third base during an American League Division Series baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, October 14. Cleveland won the game 4-2 but lost the series to New York in five games.
Frank Franklin II/AP
Two hundred teddy bears wearing suits are displayed outside a Thom Browne shop in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, October 19. See last week in 32 photos.
Wang Gang/VCG/Getty Images

Check out more moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

The season finale of “House of the Dragon,” the “Game of Thrones” prequel that takes place almost 200 years before the events of its predecessor, airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” makes its debut on Netflix Tuesday. The new horror anthology promises “eight tales of terror” curated by the Oscar-winning director of “The Shape of Water.”

“The Good Nurse,” starring Oscar winners Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, tells the story of an infamous caregiver implicated in the deaths of hundreds of hospital patients. It begins streaming on Netflix Wednesday.

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” based on the classic World War I novel, arrives on Netflix Friday.

What’s happening in sports

Baseball

Four teams remain in the battle to reach the 2022 World Series, which begins on Friday. Later today, the San Diego Padres face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. On Saturday, the Phillies beat the Padres to take a 3-1 lead in the series. The Houston Astros, meanwhile, play the New York Yankees tonight in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. Houston leads that series 3-0.

Quiz time!

