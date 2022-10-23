Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

October 24, 2022

This Monday on CNN 10, we’re talking student loans. For years, the cost of college has steadily increased. And today, more than half of students leave school with debt. In August, President Biden unrolled a new plan that his administration says will help those borrowers, but those who oppose it have said it’ll be a burden on taxpayers. We then conclude the show by going on safari to Chobe National Park where tourism is booming. But, what’s good for the economy may be a challenge for the environment.

