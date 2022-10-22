Venezuelan migrants cross the Suchiate River at the border between Guatemala and Mexico, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Marco Ugarte/AP
CNN  — 

US border authorities encountered more than 2 million migrants, some of whom repeatedly tried to cross the border, in fiscal year 2022, according to newly released US Customs and Border Protection data.

The new data shows a marked increased from fiscal year 2021 when there were more than 1.7 million encounters.

The administration has been grappling with a growing number of migrants at the US-Mexico border over recent months, many of whom are now from Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua.

FILE - A pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum on June 10, 2021. The National Association of Immigration Judges on Thursday, July 21, 2022, asked the federal government to restore its recognition after the Trump administration stripped its official status, and the system's chief judge resigned after two years on the job. The two developments underscore political uncertainty at a critical time in the Justice Department's Executive Office for Immigration Review, which runs the courts. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)
Eugene Garcia/AP

There were 227,547 migrant encounters along the US-Mexico border in September, up 12 percent from the previous month. The sharp increase in migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua contributed to the uptick. In September, border authorities apprehended 77,302 migrants from those three nationalities, the data shows. That’s up 245% from September 2021.

“While failing regimes in Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua continued to drive a new wave of migration across the western Hemisphere, the number of Venezuelans arriving at the southern border decreased sharply nearly every day since we launched additional joint actions with Mexico to reduce irregular migration and create a more fair, orderly and safe process for people fleeing the humanitarian and economic crisis in their country,” said CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus in a statement.

US Customs and Border Protection agents guard the entrance to the Del Rio International Bridge, which is closed temporarily after an influx of migrants, at the US-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas on September 17, 2021. - The mayor of Del Rio, Texas declared a state of emergency on September 17 after more than 10,000 undocumented migrants, many of them Haitians, poured into the border city in a fresh test of President Joe Biden's immigration policy. Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said that the migrants were crowded in an area controlled by the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) beneath the Del Rio International Bridge, which carries traffic across the Rio Grande river into Mexico. (Photo by PAUL RATJE / AFP) (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)
Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images

The administration continues to rely on a controversial Trump-era pandemic restriction that allows authorities to turn back migrants, resulting in some migrants attempting to cross the border multiple times. Of the 227,547 encounters last month, 19 percent involved people who had tried to cross at least once before in the last 12 months.

Last week, the administration also began to expel Venezuelans back to Mexico. Administration officials have cited that as reason for a recent drop in border crossings by Venezuelan migrants.