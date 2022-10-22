A version of this story appeared in Pop Life Chronicles, CNN’s weekly entertainment newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.

Three things to watch

‘From Scratch’

(From left) Eugenio Mastrandrea, Zoe Saldaña, Judith Scott and Keith David in a scene from "From Scratch." Aaron Epstein/Netflix

I have been eagerly awaiting this new Netflix series ever since my book club read the memoir by Tembi Locke on which it’s based.

It tells the story of Amahle “Amy” Wheeler (played by Zoe Saldaña), who falls in love with a Sicilian chef while on a study-abroad program in Italy — so you know it’s a delicious tale. But the pair face some challenges due to their different cultural backgrounds and a cancer battle.

Even though I know how it all ends, I’m looking forward to “From Scratch,” which is streaming now.

‘The School for Good and Evil’

(From left) Kerry Washington as Professor Dovey and Charlize Theron as Lady Lesso in a scene from "The School for Good and Evil." Helen Sloan/Netflix

Could it be magic?

In this modern-day fairy tale, based on the young adult novel by Soman Chainani, two best friends find themselves pitted against each other at an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil.

The film is worth it alone for Charlize Theron, playing the head of the School for Evil, and Kerry Washington whose character oversees the School for Good — though I don’t think I ever imagined either of them in a project quite like this. (Other notable faculty members include Michelle Yeoh and Laurence Fishburne.)

“The School for Good and Evil” is in select theaters and streaming on Netflix.

‘Chrissy’s Court’

Chrissy Teigen in a scene from "Chrissy's Court." Quibi

Model, food maven, DJ and judge. Is there anything Chrissy Teigen can’t do?

You just have to go along for the ride with this small claims comedy show, in which Teigen rules over real-life disputes. There are plenty of arbitration shows out there, but this one is definitely in a courtroom of its own.

Season 3 of “Chrissy’s Court” starts is streaming now on Roku.

Two things to listen to

Taylor Swift performs during the NSAI Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium on September 20 in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

New music from Taylor Swift is always a cause for celebration — and usually lots of lyrical detective work.

But this time around, we won’t have to guess as much about what Swift’s songs are about; she’s been sharing the stories behind some of the tracks on her new album, “Midnights,” on social media.

These teasers have even included the “Midnights Manifest,” which gives an inside look at a week in Swift’s life and schedule surrounding the record’s release. We could get used to you spoiling us like this, Tay!

“Midnights” is out now.

Meghan Trainor attends the Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Meghan Trainor’s life has changed quite a bit since her breakout hit “All About That Bass” came out in 2014.

The singer gave birth to her first child with husband Daryl Sabara in 2021. She recently told People magazine she suffered a “traumatic” C-section, and detailed a health scare she and Sabara subsequently faced with their newborn’s sleep habits.

Trainor also told EW she’s channeled it all into her new album, “Takin’ It Back.”

“In previous albums, there would be a simple love song or an ‘I’m going to be confident today’ song,” she said. “These songs are like, ‘Y’all, I’m struggling. This is real, but we’re all in this together. Who’s with me?’ It’s just more real and raw.”

“Takin’ It Back” is also out now.

One thing to talk about

(From left) Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez attend the second annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala party on October 15. Tyrell Hampton

Can people please stop pitting Selena Gomez against Hailey Bieber?

The pair were photographed looking like bffs at an Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala party in Los Angeles this past weekend and social media went into a tizzy.

Fans of each woman have attacked the other on social media over the years. That’s because Gomez was infamously in an on-off relationship with Justin Bieber before the singer began dating then-Hailey Baldwin. The latter couple were married in 2018.

Hailey Bieber most recently attempted to put to rest speculation that she had “stolen” her husband from Gomez during a podcast appearance. Gomez, meanwhile, seemed to call for people to go easy on Mrs. Bieber after the interview aired.

Fingers crossed their recent show of unity stops folks from feeling like they have to choose sides.

Something to sip on

(From left) Selma Blair and her dance partner, Sasha Farber, perform on an episode of "Dancing With the Stars." Erin McCandless/ABC

Selma Blair taught the world a valuable lesson this week.

The actress, who has multiple sclerosis, withdrew from this season of “Dancing With the Stars” after the competition proved too much for her body.

While she did well on the long-running reality competition, I applaud Blair for showing that it’s okay to step back from something that just isn’t working for you.

By prioritizing her health — even over participating in a show she clearly loved being a part of — Blair continues to set a strong example. Sometimes it’s just as brave to walk away as it is to show up.