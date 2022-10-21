misrach ewunetie
Reporter explains where body of missing Princeton student was found
01:32 - Source: wpvi
Latest Videos 16 videos
misrach ewunetie
Reporter explains where body of missing Princeton student was found
01:32
Now playing
- Source: wpvi
Former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon appears in Manhattan Supreme Court to set a motion schedule and possible trial dates for corruption case. Curtis Means for DailyMail.com/ Pool
Steve Bannon defied a congressional subpoena. Find out his punishment
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan was hacked for the second time via social engineering by Rachel Tobac.
You should probably change your passwords. Here's why
03:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
texas dps captain 102022
New video reveals Texas DPS captain gave order to standby during Uvalde shooting
06:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
moscow victory day parade
Russia has a huge nuclear arsenal but will Putin use it in Ukraine?
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jeb bush tapper
Jeb Bush: DeSantis is pushing back 'against wokeness' with law reshaping how race is taught in Florida schools
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin sniper
Putin delivers personal show of force, firing a sniper rifle at a Russian military base
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
liz truss lettuce 2 vpx
A head of lettuce bests Liz Truss in tabloid Prime minister race
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Pillars of Creation are set off in a kaleidoscope of colour in the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope's near-infrared-light view. The pillars look like arches and spires rising out of a desert landscape, but are filled with semi-transparent gas and dust, and ever changing. This is a region where young stars are forming -- or have barely burst from their dusty cocoons as they continue to form. Protostars are the scene-stealers in this Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) image. These are the bright red orbs that sometimes appear with eight diffraction spikes. When knots with sufficient mass form within the pillars, they begin to collapse under their own gravity, slowly heat up, and eventually begin shining brightly. Along the edges of the pillars are wavy lines that look like lava. These are ejections from stars that are still forming. Young stars periodically shoot out jets that can interact within clouds of material, like these thick pillars of gas and dust. This sometimes also results in bow shocks, which can form wavy patterns like a boat does as it moves through water. These young stars are estimated to be only a few hundred thousand years old, and will continue to form for millions of years. Although it may appear that near-infrared light has allowed Webb to "pierce through" the background to reveal great cosmic distances beyond the pillars, the interstellar medium stands in the way, like a drawn curtain. This is also the reason why there are no distant galaxies in this view. This translucent layer of gas blocks our view of the deeper universe. Plus, dust is lit up by the collective light from the packed "party" of stars that have burst free from the pillars. It's like standing in a well-lit room looking out a window -- the interior light reflects on the pane, obscuring the scene outside and, in turn, illuminating the activity at the party inside. Webb's new view of the Pillars of Creation will help researchers revamp models of star formation.
NASA engineer breaks down new Webb telescope images
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kanye west no apology vpx
'You should be': TV host tells Kanye West he should be sorry for comments
04:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Eric Adams SCREENGRAB Who's Talking
New York mayor defends his late-night club lifestyle
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lah az ballot box vpx
'I got too close': Hiker shares story of bison attack caught on camera
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lah az ballot box vpx
Voters report intimidation as they tried to use a ballot drop box in this key state
03:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lah az ballot box vpx
CNN speaks to former felon accused of voter fraud. See what he said
04:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally to support Republican candidates running for state and federal offices in the state at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Republican Senate Candidate JD Vance and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) spoke to supporters along with former President Trump.
What new emails found by a federal judge reveal about Trump
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gabby petito new video vpx
Will approaching winter mean new Covid-19 surge?
04:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

A ruling on the cause and manner of death of a Princeton University student may take weeks, a county prosecutor’s spokesperson said Friday, after her body was discovered near campus tennis courts following a dayslong search.

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, of Ohio, was found dead Thursday afternoon on the New Jersey campus, ending a search that began last weekend, when her family reported they hadn’t been able to reach her.

A medical examiner’s officer was conducting an autopsy Friday. However, the cause and manner of death will not be determined until toxicology and other test results are returned, and results could take weeks to receive, said Casey DeBlasio, spokesperson for the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

misrach ewunetie
misrach ewunetie
Princeton University

Body of missing Princeton University student has been found

Ewunetie’s body was found on Princeton grounds, behind tennis courts, officials said. There were no signs of injury, and the death didn’t immediately appear to be suspicious, the prosecutor’s office said Thursday.

Ewunetie, a junior, was last seen early on October 14 near a residential building, the university has said. Roommates remembered her sleeping in her dorm room that morning, Ewunetie’s family has said.

Ewunetie’s family contacted the school Sunday night to request a well-being check after not hearing from her for several days, Princeton’s vice president for campus life wrote in a message to students.

The school’s public safety department began looking for her that night and the next day issued a campus alert asking for information about her whereabouts, the school says.

Ewunetie was volunteering at one of the school’s 11 eating clubs on October 13, student newspaper The Daily Princetonian reported. Terrace Club student leaders told the paper Ewunetie was on “duty” doing housekeeping work during a live music performance at the club.

Irene Gakwa was living with her boyfriend in Gillette, Wyoming, when she disappeared. She was last seen on a video call with her father on February 24.
Irene Gakwa was living with her boyfriend in Gillette, Wyoming, when she disappeared. She was last seen on a video call with her father on February 24.
Courtesy Kennedy Wainaina

She moved to the US with big dreams and met a boyfriend on Craigslist. Then she vanished

“On Thursday night, one of our members who was initially signed up for duty was unable to attend our event, and Misrach volunteered to cover their shift. After the club had closed and all of the duty responsibilities had been fulfilled, Misrach – as well as the other members on duty – left for the night,” the club wrote to the paper.

Her death is an “unthinkable tragedy,” the university said Thursday in a news release.

“We are planning an opportunity for students to join together and remember Misrach,” the school said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who’d said he’d been in touch with law enforcement agencies during the search, tweeted Thursday he was heartbroken by news of her death.

“Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and fellow students who knew and loved her,” he wrote.

The autopsy was being performed by the medical examiner’s office in Middlesex County, DeBlasio said. That is adjacent to Mercer County, where Princeton is located.

Student’s brother called her a ‘beautiful soul’

During the search, Ewunetie’s brother Universe Ewunetie described his sister Thursday as a “precious, beautiful soul,” a “great listener” and someone who “cares about people beyond her.” The brother and other relatives were putting up fliers about his missing sister on campus.

Universe Ewunetie said their father first tried contacting his sister on October 14 but didn’t connect and assumed she was busy. By October 15, calls and texts were going through, but still, no response – and, by Sunday, the calls were going straight to voicemail.

Universe Ewunetie speaks with CNN about his sister Misrach Ewunetie.
Universe Ewunetie speaks with CNN about his sister Misrach Ewunetie.
CNN

Her family was particularly alarmed she missed a meeting regarding her citizenship on Saturday, Universe Ewunetie said.

Misrach Ewunetie was a graduate of the Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School, the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland said.

“The Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School community is profoundly saddened at the news of the passing of Misrach Ewunetie, a former honor student, class of 2020, who was found deceased today on the campus of Princeton University,” Deacon James Armstrong said.

The non-profit group Minds Matter Cleveland was “devastated” by the loss of Ewunetie, a member of its class of 2020, it said.

“We hold her family and all others who loved her close to our hearts,” the group said.

CNN’s Brynn Gingras, Nicki Brown, Amir Vera, Ray Sanchez and Zenebou Sylla contributed to this report.