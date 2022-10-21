Peiter Zatko, known as Mudge in the computer hacking community, poses for a portrait, on August 22, 2022. Photo by Sarah Silbiger for CNN
He was a famous hacker. Now, he's detailing his main concern with Twitter
05:53 - Source: CNN Business
Latest in tech 16 videos
Peiter Zatko, known as Mudge in the computer hacking community, poses for a portrait, on August 22, 2022. Photo by Sarah Silbiger for CNN
He was a famous hacker. Now, he's detailing his main concern with Twitter
05:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Ai-Da Robot, the world's first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist, appears at a photo call in a committee room in the House of Lords on October 11, 2022 in London, England. AI-Da Robot will deliver her maiden speech to members of the Lords Communications and Digital Committee in the House of Lords. She explores the theme of whether creativity in the UK is under attack from technology and also the role of machine learning, machine creativity and Artificial Intelligence within the UK's creative industries. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Robot artist Ai-Da reset while speaking to UK politicians
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
twitchcon injuries foam pit lenovo
Video: Shallow foam pit injures at least three at Twitchcon gaming convention
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
meta quest pro 2
Watch: Meta's new VR headset tracks facial features in mixed reality
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEMPITZ, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Cars and trucks drive on the A9 highway on September 20, 2019 near Nempitz, Germany. Earlier today the German government's "climate protection" cabinet commission announced a policy package of measures to bring down CO2 emissions that includes tax increases on vehicles with high fuel consumption. While Germany has made strong progress in expanding its renewable energy production over the last few decades, the government has come under criticism more recently for failing to do more to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BookTok1
The rise of #BookTok: How this social media trend helps to sell books
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
babcock solar town weir pkg vpx
See why this Florida town survived Ian unscathed
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NightCap100622_Clip3SupremereCourt_16x9
Supreme Court to rule on how we use the internet
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
google pixel 7 visually impaired
New Google Pixel features help visually impaired take selfies
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Google Japan
Google Japan builds stick keyboard more than 5-feet long
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cloud pet
Software engineer built fake cloud as pet
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Tesla robot dancing
Video: Tesla debuts robot 'Optimus' that can dance and water plants
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20190319-google-game-controller-GFX
Google is shutting down Stadia. CNN previewed the gaming platform in 2019
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
samsung artist fridge
This refrigerator wants to turn drab kitchen appliances into art
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
amazon halo rise
Check out Amazon's new sleep tracker and Kindle you can write on
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
robot carrera cassie agilityrobotics oregon tecnologia clix_00000000.png
Video: Half human-looking robot breaks speed record
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN Business  — 

Shares of Twitter dropped as much as 8% in pre-market trading Friday as investors braced for some last-minute uncertainty around Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal to buy the company.

The stock reaction, which rebounded somewhat later in the morning, followed a Bloomberg report that Biden administration officials are in early discussions about possibly subjecting some of Musk’s ventures to national security reviews, including the planned Twitter (TWTR) takeover. Asked by CNN, the administration pushed back on the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

“We do not know of any such conversations,” National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement. A Treasury spokesperson said that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States “does not publicly comment on transactions that it may or may not be reviewing” by law and practice.

Among the equity investors who committed to provide financing to help Musk fund the deal are several foreign entities, including the Qatar sovereign wealth fund and Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who was already one of Twitter’s largest investors prior to Musk’s proposed takeover.

02 Twitter phone 2021 STOCK
Adobe Stock

Elon Musk commissioned this bot analysis in his fight with Twitter. Now it shows what he could face if he takes over the platform

In response to a tweet about the Bloomberg report, one user wrote: “It would be hysterical if the government stopped Elon from over paying for Twitter.” Musk responded to that tweet with a “100” emoji, which typically indicates emphatic agreement, and a crying laughing face emoji.

It’s unclear what, if any, impact the reported security review could have on completing a deal that has already been subject to months of uncertainty. Musk has one week remaining to close the deal or face a rescheduled trial in the Delaware Court of Chancery that could result in him being forced to acquire the social media firm.

By other accounts, the deal appears to be moving toward completion. In a separate report Thursday evening, Bloomberg said that bankers and lawyers for both Twitter and Musk are preparing the paperwork needed to complete the deal. Bloomberg also last week reported that the company had frozen employees’ stock accounts in anticipation of the deal’s completion.

On a conference call this week to discuss Tesla’s earnings results, Musk said he was “excited” about the Twitter deal, but also admitted that he is “obviously overpaying” for it. “The long-term potential for Twitter, in my view, is an order of magnitude greater than its current value,” he said.

The Washington Post on Thursday reported that Musk told prospective investors in the deal that he planned to get rid of nearly 75% of the company’s staff, and that Twitter had already planned massive layoffs even if the deal did not go through, citing internal documents and interviews with people familiar with the matter. Neither Twitter nor representatives for Musk responded to requests for comment regarding layoff plans.

Musk had previously discussed dramatically reducing Twitter’s workforce in personal text messages with friends about the deal, which were revealed in court filings, and didn’t dismiss the potential for layoffs in a call with Twitter employees in June.

– CNN’s Matt Egan contributed to this report.