irs taxes matt egan newsroom vpx
How IRS adjustments may impact your 2023 taxes
03:36 - Source: CNN
Economy 16 videos
irs taxes matt egan newsroom vpx
How IRS adjustments may impact your 2023 taxes
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
laryy summers 10.20.22
Hear when Larry Summers thinks the US will enter a recession
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Lordstown Motors factory where GM once operated, in Lordstown, Ohio on October 16, 2020. The old GM factory has been acquired by Lordstown Motors, an electric truck startup that wants to build a full-size pickup called Endurance.
People in small town were left reeling after factory closure. Hear how they plan to vote
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A £1 pound coin is seen alongside US dollar bills on April 4, 2017 in Bath, England.
Here's what a strong US dollar means for you
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
For 25 years, Aaron Barcellos and his family have grown tomatoes. But with inflation and the lingering drought, tomatoes may not be one of the crops they grow next year.
Crushing three year drought leads to shortage of this grocery staple
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
drive thru pantry surprise romero pkg
Watch two sisters get the 'surprise of a lifetime' at this drive-thru food pantry
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap clip 1 inflation thumb 16x9
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Manufacturing Jobs Romans DNT 1
'Made in America' is making a comeback
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Larry Summers SCREENGRAB 10/6/2022
Hear what Larry Summers thinks about a possible recession
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Patrick De Haan GasBuddy
What the OPEC+ production cut means for US gas prices
03:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DOLLAR
Here are 3 reasons why the US dollar is so strong
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ron DeSantis
How businesses in need of labor reacted to DeSantis sending away potential workers
04:50
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Recession jitters and the trickling impact on Americans
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
inflation family
'I need to cut back on things': Family reacts to surging food prices
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
david rubsentein matt egan interview screengrab 02
Billionaire investor: Powell would 'say he made a mistake' with inflation
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business

There’s really nothing nice to say about inflation when it comes to your bottom line.

It’s hard on your wallet. It’s hard on your savings because it reduces the buying power of the dollars you socked away. And it’s hard on your paycheck, because chances are your last raise did not keep pace with headline inflation, which the latest reading puts at 8.2%.

Wallet bills - stock
Shutterstock

How does inflation affect my standard of living?

But that same high inflation has led to a couple of changes that might offer you a little relief. And every little bit helps.

Starting next year, your paycheck could be a little bigger thanks to inflation adjustments that the Internal Revenue Service will make to 2023 federal income tax brackets and other provisions.

1. Your take-home pay may go up next year

The net effect of those adjustments is this: More of your 2023 wages will be subject to lower tax rates than they were this year. And you may be able to deduct higher amounts of income.

Here’s the skinny on that.

2. You can reduce your taxable income … and save more for the future

When you save money in a tax-deferred workplace retirement plan like a 401(k) or 403(b), you can reduce your taxable income because you get a deduction for your contribution the year you make it. The more you save, the more you cut your tax bill.

Starting next year, you will be allowed to contribute up to $22,500 into your 401(k), 403(b), most 457 plans or the Thrift Savings Plan for federal employees.

That’s $2,000 – or roughly 9.8% – more than the current $20,500 federal contribution limit, a direct result of higher inflation. Those are the biggest adjustments made to the contribution limit in decades.

More about those changes and changes to IRA contribution limits can be found here.

3. Your Social Security payments will go up

Social Security recipients will receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981.

The spike will boost retirees’ monthly payments by $146 to an estimated average of $1,827 for 2023.

No one will be living large on that amount, but the extra cash will offset some of the higher prices for everyday expenses that seniors incur.

Here’s more on the coming boost to Social Security checks, along with welcome news that there will be a drop in Medicare Part B premiums next year.

CNN’s Tami Luhby contributed to this report