CNN —

Are you having difficulty registering or voting, whether in person or by mail? Are you worried about receiving or returning your mail-in ballot or ballot drop-off box? Do you believe you have seen or received disinformation relating to voting information or the election?

Tell us your story below. We may follow up on some responses for upcoming stories.

More information on important voting dates is available here. For the latest reporting from CNN on the 2022 midterms, click here.

If you are unable to see the form below, click here.