President Joe Biden on Friday will talk up his student debt relief plan during a speech at Delaware State University and call out Republican lawmakers who have attacked the program.

A White House official said ahead of the speech that Biden will provide an update on the program’s launch and highlight the expanded relief directed to Pell grant recipients, who account for 75% of students at Delaware State University, a Historically Black College & University.

“The President will highlight the life-changing impact student debt relief will have on millions of working and middle-class Americans, particularly borrowers of color. He will also call out Republican members of Congress attacking his efforts to give middle-class families some additional breathing room even as these very officials had hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own pandemic relief loans forgiven by the federal government,” the official said.

Biden’s remarks come a day after federal courts stymied two attempts to block the program. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a challenge to the program by a Wisconsin taxpayers’ group and federal district court Judge Henry Autrey dismissed a lawsuit brought forward by six Republican-led states.

Republicans have criticized the program as unfair, argued it will fuel inflation and questioned Biden’s authority to grant the expansive relief which will cancel up to $10,000 of student debt for individual borrowers making under $125,000 per year and $20,000 for individuals below that income threshold who received Pell grants in college.

Applications for the program formally opened on Monday, with 8 million Americans already beginning the process of signing up during the beta launch.

Biden will also highlight his administration’s work to strengthen historically Black colleges and universities and “the steps the Biden-Harris Administration is taking to fix the student loan system itself and make education more affordable,” the White House official said.

Biden will be introduced by a Delaware State University student who will share how the relief will impact him and his family.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.