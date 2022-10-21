Dugongs: the aquatic mammals that inspired mermaids
Dugongs are the ocean's only herbivorous mammal and closely related to manatees, although they are more skittish in nature and avoid human contact.
Dugongs can live longer than 70 years, reach a length of seven to 11 feet and weigh between 500 and 925 pounds.
A dugong at Sydney Aquarium. The animals are classed as vulnerable by The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), mostly due to habitat loss.
The Persian Gulf hosts the world's second largest dugong population, after Australia. About 3,000 dugongs live in Abu Dhabi's coastal areas, where they are benefiting from a conservation program that's restoring coastal ecosystems.
A dugong in the waters around Libong island, in southern Thailand. In some cultures across Southeast Asia, dugongs are believed to have originally been human or part-human, and to cry when they are butchered or beached.
Dugongs feed almost exclusively on seagrass such as this one, whose scientific name is Halophila ovalis — although it's commonly known as dugong grass or spoon grass.
A dugong skeleton at London's Grant Museum of Zoology, showing distinct mammalian morphology. The dugong's closest land relative is the elephant.
An orange-spotted grouper, known locally as Hamour, a coral reef predator fish that is near threatened due to habitat loss and overfishing. It's one of about 500 species of fish in Abu Dhabi that will benefit from the restoration program.
A green turtle, locally known as sheeri -- one of the largest sea turtle species in the world. It's one of a number of species of sea turtles that live in the waters of Abu Dhabi, which has protected their habitats by federal law since 1999.
A bottlenose dolphin in Abu Dhabi. The mangrove restoration program, while targeted mainly at dugongs, will have positive cascade effects on dolphins, turtles and hundreds of species of fish, as well as coral reef habitats.