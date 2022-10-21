Taylor Swift performs at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in 2015.
In pictures: Taylor Swift's journey from country icon to pop superstar
Taylor Swift performs at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in 2015.
Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images

Updated 4:12 PM EDT, Fri October 21, 2022

Taylor Swift unveiled her 10th studio album, "Midnights," on Friday, October 21.

It's her first original album in two years. The 11-time Grammy Award winner is currently in the midst of revisiting her early albums in a bid to regain ownership of the work she released under her former label Big Machine Records.

Born in 1989, Swift launched her country music career at age 16. Her debut self-titled album was released in 2006. She went on to become one of the most successful recording artists of all time — earning legions of loyal fans known as "Swifties."

Her 2014 album, "1989," was her first purely pop album. Known for her songwriting, she took on a folk-rock sound on her 2020 albums, "Folklore" and "Evermore."

Swift has broken a number of records throughout her career. In 2021, she became the first woman to win the Grammy for album of the year three times. She was also the first woman to ever score three new number one albums in less than a year.

Swift was born in 1989 in West Reading, Pennsylvania, and grew up on a Christmas tree farm her father bought. She is seen here with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.
Swift was born in 1989 in West Reading, Pennsylvania, and grew up on a Christmas tree farm her father bought. She is seen here with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.
From Taylor Swift
Swift shared <a href="https://www.facebook.com/TaylorSwift/photos/pb.100044454818615.-2207520000./10157051248600369/?type=3" target="_blank" target="_blank">this photo</a> of herself as a child on her birthday in 2019.
Swift shared this photo of herself as a child on her birthday in 2019.
From Taylor Swift
A 13-year-old Swift sings the National Anthem before an NBA game in Philadelphia in 2002.
A 13-year-old Swift sings the National Anthem before an NBA game in Philadelphia in 2002.
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE/Getty Images
Swift greets singer Tim McGraw after performing her debut single, titled "Tim McGraw," during the 2007 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Swift greets singer Tim McGraw after performing her debut single, titled "Tim McGraw," during the 2007 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Kevin Winter/ACMA/Getty Images
Swift sings the National Anthem before Game 3 of the 2008 World Series in Philadelphia.
Swift sings the National Anthem before Game 3 of the 2008 World Series in Philadelphia.
John Mabangalo/Pool/Getty Images
Swift performs during a sold-out show at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2009. She released her second album, "Fearless," in 2008.
Swift performs during a sold-out show at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2009. She released her second album, "Fearless," in 2008.
Chad Batka/The New York Times/Getty Images
Swift takes pictures with fans on NBC's "Today" show at New York's Rockefeller Center in 2009.
Swift takes pictures with fans on NBC's "Today" show at New York's Rockefeller Center in 2009.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Swift prepares backstage at Madison Square Garden in 2009.
Swift prepares backstage at Madison Square Garden in 2009.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Swift poses for a photo with Miley Cyrus and Lucas Till during filming for "Hannah Montana: The Movie" in 2009. In addition to her musical career, Swift has appeared in a handful of movies through the years.
Swift poses for a photo with Miley Cyrus and Lucas Till during filming for "Hannah Montana: The Movie" in 2009. In addition to her musical career, Swift has appeared in a handful of movies through the years.
Sam Emerson/©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection
Swift sings with the Jonas Brothers during a concert in 2009.
Swift sings with the Jonas Brothers during a concert in 2009.
Frank Masi/©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection
Kanye West interrupts Swift as she accepts the award for best female video during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. "Taylor, I'm really happy for you," West said after grabbing the microphone from a clearly stunned Swift. "I'll let you finish, but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!"
Kanye West interrupts Swift as she accepts the award for best female video during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. "Taylor, I'm really happy for you," West said after grabbing the microphone from a clearly stunned Swift. "I'll let you finish, but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!"
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Swift drops one of her four Grammys at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2010. That year she won album of the year, best country album, best female country vocal performance and best country song.
Swift drops one of her four Grammys at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2010. That year she won album of the year, best country album, best female country vocal performance and best country song.
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Swift sits backstage in Auburn Hills, Michigan, during her Fearless tour in 2010.
Swift sits backstage in Auburn Hills, Michigan, during her Fearless tour in 2010.
Christopher Morris/VII/Redux
Swift performs in Newark, New Jersey, during her Speak Now tour in 2011.
Swift performs in Newark, New Jersey, during her Speak Now tour in 2011.
Josh Haner/The New York Times/Redux
Swift sings for a sold-out crowd in her home state of Pennsylvania in 2011.
Swift sings for a sold-out crowd in her home state of Pennsylvania in 2011.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Swift performs with James Taylor at Madison Square Garden in 2011. She had two sold-out shows at the venue. Before this performance, Swift told the audience she's named after James Taylor. She also mentions Taylor in her song "Begin Again."
Swift performs with James Taylor at Madison Square Garden in 2011. She had two sold-out shows at the venue. Before this performance, Swift told the audience she's named after James Taylor. She also mentions Taylor in her song "Begin Again."
Charles Sykes/AP
Swift accepts the award for artist of the year at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Swift accepts the award for artist of the year at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Matt Sayles/AP
Swift crowd surfs at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Swift crowd surfs at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill/Invision/AP
Swift performs during the 2012 MTV EMA's in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, in 2012.
Swift performs during the 2012 MTV EMA's in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, in 2012.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Host Jimmy Fallon appears in a skit with Swift during an episode of "The Tonight Show" in 2014.
Host Jimmy Fallon appears in a skit with Swift during an episode of "The Tonight Show" in 2014.
Douglas Gorenstein/NBCU/Getty Images
Swift and Karlie Kloss walk down the runway during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in London in 2014.
Swift and Karlie Kloss walk down the runway during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in London in 2014.
Nicholas Harvey/Everett Collection
Swift, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian speak during the 2015 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Swift and West appeared to make amends six years after he snatched the mic from her at the 2009 VMAs.
Swift, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian speak during the 2015 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Swift and West appeared to make amends six years after he snatched the mic from her at the 2009 VMAs.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Swift appears in a Saturday Night Live skit with Laraine Newman, Bill Hader, Taran Killam, Kristen Wiig, Keenan Thompson, Fred Armisen, Kerry Washington, Betty White and Bradley Cooper in 2015.
Swift appears in a Saturday Night Live skit with Laraine Newman, Bill Hader, Taran Killam, Kristen Wiig, Keenan Thompson, Fred Armisen, Kerry Washington, Betty White and Bradley Cooper in 2015.
Dana Edelson/NBC/Getty Images
Swift accepts the Milestone Award for Youngest ACM Entertainer of the Year from her mother, Andrea, during the Academy of Country Music Awards in Arlington, Texas, in 2015.
Swift accepts the Milestone Award for Youngest ACM Entertainer of the Year from her mother, Andrea, during the Academy of Country Music Awards in Arlington, Texas, in 2015.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Swift performs onstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles during her 1989 tour in 2015.
Swift performs onstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles during her 1989 tour in 2015.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Fans react as Swift performs in Tampa in 2015.
Fans react as Swift performs in Tampa in 2015.
Tim Boyles/Getty Images
Selena Gomez and Swift attend the 2016 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Selena Gomez and Swift attend the 2016 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Swift attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" gala at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2016.
Swift attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" gala at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2016.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Swift performs onstage during the 2018 Reputation tour in Chicago.
Swift performs onstage during the 2018 Reputation tour in Chicago.
John Shearer/TAS18/Getty Images
Executive producer and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber works with Swift on the set of the 2019 film "Cats," based on Webber's stage musical. Swift played Bombalurina in the movie.
Executive producer and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber works with Swift on the set of the 2019 film "Cats," based on Webber's stage musical. Swift played Bombalurina in the movie.
Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
Brandon Urie and Taylor Swift perform at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. As Swift sang her new single "ME!," <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2019/05/02/entertainment/taylor-swift-billboard-music-awards-performance-beyonce/index.html" target="_blank">some on social media pointed out</a> that it looked a lot like Beyonce's iconic show at Coachella in 2018.
Brandon Urie and Taylor Swift perform at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. As Swift sang her new single "ME!," some on social media pointed out that it looked a lot like Beyonce's iconic show at Coachella in 2018.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Katy Perry and Swift don costumes for Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video in 2019.
Katy Perry and Swift don costumes for Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video in 2019.
Republic Records
Jack Antonoff, Swift and Aaron Dessner perform onstage at 2021 Grammy Awards. The three artists collaborated for Swift's "Folklore" and "Evermore" records.
Jack Antonoff, Swift and Aaron Dessner perform onstage at 2021 Grammy Awards. The three artists collaborated for Swift's "Folklore" and "Evermore" records.
TAS Rights Management/Getty Images
Swift poses with her album of the year award for "Folklore" at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Swift poses with her album of the year award for "Folklore" at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Swift performs on Saturday Night Live in November 2021, the day after she released the re-recording of her album "Red."
Swift performs on Saturday Night Live in November 2021, the day after she released the re-recording of her album "Red."
Will Heath/NBC/Getty Images
Swift delivers a commencement speech at New York University in May 2022. She received an honorary doctorate from the university.
Swift delivers a commencement speech at New York University in May 2022. She received an honorary doctorate from the university.
Seth Wenig/AP
Swift accepts the video of the year award for "All Too Well" at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. She wrote and directed the music video.
Swift accepts the video of the year award for "All Too Well" at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. She wrote and directed the music video.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images