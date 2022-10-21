Liz Truss economy UK trussnomics dos santos pkg intl hnk contd vpx_00005917.png
Hear what economist thinks British government should do
03:05 - Source: CNN
Economy 16 videos
Liz Truss economy UK trussnomics dos santos pkg intl hnk contd vpx_00005917.png
Hear what economist thinks British government should do
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
laryy summers 10.20.22
Hear when Larry Summers thinks the US will enter a recession
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Lordstown Motors factory where GM once operated, in Lordstown, Ohio on October 16, 2020. The old GM factory has been acquired by Lordstown Motors, an electric truck startup that wants to build a full-size pickup called Endurance.
People in small town were left reeling after factory closure. Hear how they plan to vote
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A £1 pound coin is seen alongside US dollar bills on April 4, 2017 in Bath, England.
Here's what a strong US dollar means for you
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
For 25 years, Aaron Barcellos and his family have grown tomatoes. But with inflation and the lingering drought, tomatoes may not be one of the crops they grow next year.
Crushing three year drought leads to shortage of this grocery staple
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
drive thru pantry surprise romero pkg
Watch two sisters get the 'surprise of a lifetime' at this drive-thru food pantry
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap clip 1 inflation thumb 16x9
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Manufacturing Jobs Romans DNT 1
'Made in America' is making a comeback
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Larry Summers SCREENGRAB 10/6/2022
Hear what Larry Summers thinks about a possible recession
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Patrick De Haan GasBuddy
What the OPEC+ production cut means for US gas prices
03:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DOLLAR
Here are 3 reasons why the US dollar is so strong
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ron DeSantis
How businesses in need of labor reacted to DeSantis sending away potential workers
04:50
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Recession jitters and the trickling impact on Americans
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
inflation family
'I need to cut back on things': Family reacts to surging food prices
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
david rubsentein matt egan interview screengrab 02
Billionaire investor: Powell would 'say he made a mistake' with inflation
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
London CNN Business  — 

Moody’s Investor Service on Friday changed the United Kingdom government’s ratings outlook to “negative” from “stable.”

Moody’s attributed the change in the outlook to “heightened unpredictability in policymaking amid weaker growth prospects and high inflation; and risks to the UK’s debt affordability from likely higher borrowing and risk of a sustained weakening in policy credibility.”

However, the ratings agency affirmed the country’s credit rating. The affirmation of the Aa3 rating is a reflection of the UK’s economic resilience, Moody’s said in a statement.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss holds a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room on October 14, 2022 in London, England. After just five weeks in the job, Prime Minister Liz Truss has sacked Chancellor of The Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng after he delivered a mini-budget that plunged the UK economy into crisis. (Photo by Daniel Leal-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss holds a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room on October 14, 2022 in London, England. After just five weeks in the job, Prime Minister Liz Truss has sacked Chancellor of The Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng after he delivered a mini-budget that plunged the UK economy into crisis. (Photo by Daniel Leal-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Daniel Leal/Getty Images

Liz Truss resigns as Britain's Prime Minister after disastrous six-week tenure

Credit ratings are essentially credit scores for governments and companies. They express an opinion about the capacity and willingness of large borrowers to repay their debts. Germany, Canada, Switzerland, Australia and the United States have some of the best credit ratings in the world, while Argentina, Nigeria, Pakistan and India have some of the lowest ratings.

The UK is in the midst of suffering from a string of blows to its economy, which the Bank of England has said may already be in recession. Soaring food costs drove the annual rate of inflation to 10.1% in September, returning it to July’s 40-year high.

That may prompt the central bank to hike interest rates more aggressively when it meets on November 3 in order to tame rising prices.

Political and economic turmoil

On Thursday, Liz Truss resigned as Prime Minister after six disastrous weeks in office. Truss and former Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng’s “mini” budget upended UK financial markets. Investors immediately rejected their plans for unfunded tax cuts, spiking government bond yields, sinking the pound and forcing the Bank of England to make three successive interventions to rescue overstretched pension funds.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt speaks at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, October 17, 2022.
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt speaks at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, October 17, 2022.
UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Reuters

The UK just stepped back from the brink. But there's more trouble ahead

While most of those measures have since been rescinded by Britain’s new Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt — calming markets and restoring a sense of stability — the government’s credibility has been damaged and volatility could persist.

As well as driving up borrowing costs for the government and adding pressure to public spending, any credit ratings downgrade would only weaken investor appetite for UK assets.

The last time Moody’s downgraded the United Kingdom’s credit rating was in October 2020, citing lower than expected growth following Brexit, rising government debt and a weakening of the UK’s institutions that it said had led to a “fractious policy environment.”

— Julia Horowitz and Alicia Wallace contributed to this report.