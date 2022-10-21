New York CNN —

Grey Poupon wants in on Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing scandal.

The Dijon mustard brand is taking advantage of being featured in the center of the drama, announcing in an Instagram post that it is releasing 100 limited-edition ‘Don’t Worry Dijon” jars, a riff on Wilde’s latest movie that stars Harry Styles.

Confused as to why Dijon mustard has entered the celebrity discourse? The drama started when an unnamed nanny, whose claims have not been verified by CNN, spoke to the Daily Mail about the end of Wilde and actor Jason Sudeikis’ relationship. The actress/director and the star of “Ted Lasso” were together from 2011 to 2020 and have two children.

The anonymous nanny offered private details about Wilde’s alleged romantic relationship with Styles, co-star of Wilde’s recent “Don’t Worry, Darling” film along with Florence Pugh. The nanny said that Wilde angered Sudeikis by preparing a salad for Styles with her ‘special dressing’ in the family kitchen.

The internet wildly began searching for the recipe. Wilde, who had decried the nanny’s statements as “false and scurrilous,” contributed to the gossip mill, posting a photo on her Instagram story of a passage from Nora Ephron’s autobiography “Heartburn” late Tuesday.

“Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar,” the passage outlined by Wilde reads. “Then whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that’s perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive.”

Grey Poupon will be giving away a limited number of the new jars in the coming days through its social media channels, its owner Kraft Heinz said.

The Instagram post even features a feather boa wrapped around the jar – a costume staple of pop star Harry Style’s 15-show run at Madison Square Garden.

– CNN’s Megan Thomas and Dan Heching contributed to this report.