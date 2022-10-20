<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/05/uk/gallery/liz-truss/index.html" target="_blank">British Prime Minister Liz Truss</a> announces her resignation in front of 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday, October 20.
The week in 30 photos
British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation in front of 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday, October 20.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Updated 11:32 PM EDT, Thu October 20, 2022

Liz Truss has resigned as the United Kingdom's prime minister six weeks after being elected leader of the Conservative Party.

It makes her the UK's shortest-serving leader ever, with another Conservative leadership election due to take place within a week.

Truss followed Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May as Britain's third female premier. She succeeded Boris Johnson, who resigned in July after a series of scandals.

Weeks into her premiership, Truss was already under fire for a controversial mini-budget full of unfunded tax-cutting measures that sent financial markets into meltdown. At one point, the pound sank to its lowest level against the dollar in decades.

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

Ukrainian firefighters search for survivors after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/17/world/gallery/kyiv-drone-attack" target="_blank">a drone attack</a> in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, October 17. A wave of "kamikaze" drone attacks pummeled the capital city early Monday as commuters headed to work.
Ukrainian firefighters search for survivors after a drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, October 17. A wave of "kamikaze" drone attacks pummeled the capital city early Monday as commuters headed to work.
Roman Hrytsyna/AP
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock gestures next to an empty podium set up for Republican challenger Herschel Walker, who was invited but did not attend, during a Senate debate with Libertarian challenger Chase Oliver in Atlanta on Sunday, October 16.
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock gestures next to an empty podium set up for Republican challenger Herschel Walker, who was invited but did not attend, during a Senate debate with Libertarian challenger Chase Oliver in Atlanta on Sunday, October 16.
Ben Gray/AP
Tennessee Volunteers fans tear down the goal post after storming the field when their team defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, October 15. Tennessee <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/16/sport/tennesse-win-alabama-college-football-spt-intl" target="_blank">ended a 15-game losing streak </a>against Alabama. They won 52-49 with a last second 40-yard field goal.
Tennessee Volunteers fans tear down the goal post after storming the field when their team defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, October 15. Tennessee ended a 15-game losing streak against Alabama. They won 52-49 with a last second 40-yard field goal.
Donald Page/Getty Images
The Diamond Lady, a once majestic riverboat, rests with smaller boats in mud along the Mississippi River in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday, October 19. Severe drought across the Midwest has shrunk the<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/07/business/mississippi-river-closures-grounded-barges-drought-climate/index.html" target="_blank"> Mississippi to record lows.</a>
The Diamond Lady, a once majestic riverboat, rests with smaller boats in mud along the Mississippi River in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday, October 19. Severe drought across the Midwest has shrunk the Mississippi to record lows.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Chinese leader Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the opening session of the<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/16/asia/gallery/china-20th-communist-party-congress/index.html" target="_blank"> 20th Communist Party Congress</a> at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday, October 16. Xi is poised to secure a norm-breaking third term in power.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the opening session of the 20th Communist Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday, October 16. Xi is poised to secure a norm-breaking third term in power.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
The SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom spacecraft is seen <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/14/business/spacex-nasa-crew-4-undock-friday-scn" target="_blank">as it splashes down</a> off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday, October 14, with European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines and Jessica Watkins. They are returning after 170 days aboard the International Space Station.
The SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom spacecraft is seen as it splashes down off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday, October 14, with European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines and Jessica Watkins. They are returning after 170 days aboard the International Space Station.
Bill Ingalls/NASA
Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors takes a shot against Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley during the second half of a game at Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday, October 18. The Warriors won 123-109.
Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors takes a shot against Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley during the second half of a game at Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday, October 18. The Warriors won 123-109.
Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Protesters stand in the smoke of flares during a demonstration in Marseille, France, on Tuesday, October 18. France is in the grip of transport strikes that have sparked chronic gasoline shortages around the country.
Protesters stand in the smoke of flares during a demonstration in Marseille, France, on Tuesday, October 18. France is in the grip of transport strikes that have sparked chronic gasoline shortages around the country.
Daniel Cole/AP
David Zabala, an 8-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, is assisted by a physical therapist and his mother, Guadalupe Cardozo Ruiz, during a rehabilitation session with the robotic exoskeleton Atlas 2030 in Mexico City on Tuesday, October 18.
David Zabala, an 8-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, is assisted by a physical therapist and his mother, Guadalupe Cardozo Ruiz, during a rehabilitation session with the robotic exoskeleton Atlas 2030 in Mexico City on Tuesday, October 18.
Claudio Cruz/AFP/Getty Images
Ryan Reaves of the New York Rangers punches Marcus Foligno of the Minnesota Wild during a NHL hockey game in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday, October 13.
Ryan Reaves of the New York Rangers punches Marcus Foligno of the Minnesota Wild during a NHL hockey game in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday, October 13.
Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune/AP
This image released by NASA on Wednesday, October 19, was captured by the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/12/world/gallery/james-webb-telescope-first-images-space/index.html" target="_blank">James Webb Space Telescope</a>. It shows a highly detailed view of the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/19/world/webb-telescope-pillars-of-creation-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Pillars of Creation,</a> a vista of three looming towers made of interstellar dust and gas that's speckled with newly formed stars. The area, which lies within the Eagle Nebula about 6,500 light-years from Earth, had previously been captured by the Hubble Telescope in 1995, creating an image deemed "iconic" by space observers.
This image released by NASA on Wednesday, October 19, was captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. It shows a highly detailed view of the Pillars of Creation, a vista of three looming towers made of interstellar dust and gas that's speckled with newly formed stars. The area, which lies within the Eagle Nebula about 6,500 light-years from Earth, had previously been captured by the Hubble Telescope in 1995, creating an image deemed "iconic" by space observers.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScl/AP
A shearer sharpens his tool in Semonkong, Lesotho, on Friday, October 14. Wool and mohair are some of the main exports of Lesotho.
A shearer sharpens his tool in Semonkong, Lesotho, on Friday, October 14. Wool and mohair are some of the main exports of Lesotho.
Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images
Soldiers of the Swiss special forces command perfom, suspended from an helicopter, over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland on Wednesday, October 19. At an altitude of 2,200 meters above sea level, spectators attended a unique aviation display performed at the highest air force firing range in Europe.
Soldiers of the Swiss special forces command perfom, suspended from an helicopter, over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland on Wednesday, October 19. At an altitude of 2,200 meters above sea level, spectators attended a unique aviation display performed at the highest air force firing range in Europe.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images
First-year students of the University of St. Andrews kiss as they take part in the annual "Raisin Monday" shaving foam fight in St. Andrews, Scotland, on Monday, October 17. The event is the culmination of a week of mentoring to welcome first-year students.
First-year students of the University of St. Andrews kiss as they take part in the annual "Raisin Monday" shaving foam fight in St. Andrews, Scotland, on Monday, October 17. The event is the culmination of a week of mentoring to welcome first-year students.
Andy Buchanen/AFP/Getty Images
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court in New York on Thursday, October 20. The jury on Thursday afternoon <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/20/entertainment/kevin-spacey-civil-trial-closing/index.html" target="_blank">found him not liable for battery</a> on allegations he picked up actor Anthony Rapp and briefly laid on top of him in a bed after a party in 1986. Jurors deliberated for about an hour and concluded Rapp did not prove that Spacey "touched a sexual or intimate part" of him.
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court in New York on Thursday, October 20. The jury on Thursday afternoon found him not liable for battery on allegations he picked up actor Anthony Rapp and briefly laid on top of him in a bed after a party in 1986. Jurors deliberated for about an hour and concluded Rapp did not prove that Spacey "touched a sexual or intimate part" of him.
Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado breaks his bat on a ground out against the New York Yankees during Game 1 of the American League Championship Series in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, October 19. The Astros won 4-2.
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado breaks his bat on a ground out against the New York Yankees during Game 1 of the American League Championship Series in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, October 19. The Astros won 4-2.
Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Police carry a woman across a flooded street in El Castano, Venezuela, on Tuesday, October 18.
Police carry a woman across a flooded street in El Castano, Venezuela, on Tuesday, October 18.
Ariana Cubillos/AP
Turtle hatchlings head to the sea after being released on the beach of Sipacate, Guatemala, on Wednesday, October 19.
Turtle hatchlings head to the sea after being released on the beach of Sipacate, Guatemala, on Wednesday, October 19.
Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators are sprayed with water cannons in Santiago, Chile, during clashes with riot police that erupted on Tuesday, October 18, the third anniversary of a social uprising against rising utility prices.
Demonstrators are sprayed with water cannons in Santiago, Chile, during clashes with riot police that erupted on Tuesday, October 18, the third anniversary of a social uprising against rising utility prices.
Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron waves goodbye on Wednesday, October 19, after visiting the Grand Mosque of Paris to commemorate 100 years since it was built.
French President Emmanuel Macron waves goodbye on Wednesday, October 19, after visiting the Grand Mosque of Paris to commemorate 100 years since it was built.
Ludovic Marin/Pool/AP
People ride in boats across floodwaters in Dadu, Pakistan, on Tuesday, October 18. Last month, authorities in Pakistan <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/13/asia/pakistan-floods-six-months-clear-water-intl-hnk" target="_blank">warned it could take up to six months</a> for the water to recede in the wake of the country's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/29/world/gallery/pakistan-flooding/index.html" target="_blank">"unprecedented" flooding.</a>
People ride in boats across floodwaters in Dadu, Pakistan, on Tuesday, October 18. Last month, authorities in Pakistan warned it could take up to six months for the water to recede in the wake of the country's "unprecedented" flooding.
Getty Images
An aerial view of a tidal flat forms into a shape resembling a tree in the Qiantang River in Zhejiang, China, on Monday, October 17.
An aerial view of a tidal flat forms into a shape resembling a tree in the Qiantang River in Zhejiang, China, on Monday, October 17.
Wang Gang/China News Service/Getty Images
Saul, 4, wipes the tears of his father, Franklin Pajaro, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, after the two were expelled from the United States on Monday, October 17.
Saul, 4, wipes the tears of his father, Franklin Pajaro, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, after the two were expelled from the United States on Monday, October 17.
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
A "kamikaze" drone flies over the Kyiv sky during an attack on Monday, October 17. Russian forces struck Ukraine with a flurry of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-news-10-17-22#h_85a0a814fac7294208aee5ce7fad1fd1" target="_blank">deadly drone attacks.</a>
A "kamikaze" drone flies over the Kyiv sky during an attack on Monday, October 17. Russian forces struck Ukraine with a flurry of deadly drone attacks.
Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
Roddy Ricch performs in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, October 16.
Roddy Ricch performs in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, October 16.
Keith Griner/Getty Images
An Andean condor named Yastay, meaning god that is protector of birds, spreads his wings after being freed by a conservation program in Rio Negro, Argentina, on Friday, October 14. Yastay was born in captivity and spent almost three years with the conservation program.
An Andean condor named Yastay, meaning god that is protector of birds, spreads his wings after being freed by a conservation program in Rio Negro, Argentina, on Friday, October 14. Yastay was born in captivity and spent almost three years with the conservation program.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
King Charles III shakes hands with a boy in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Monday, October 17, while visiting refugee families from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine who have settled in the town.
King Charles III shakes hands with a boy in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Monday, October 17, while visiting refugee families from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine who have settled in the town.
Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians dives safely into third base during an American League Division Series baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, October 14. Cleveland won the game 4-2 but lost the series to New York in five games.
Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians dives safely into third base during an American League Division Series baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, October 14. Cleveland won the game 4-2 but lost the series to New York in five games.
Frank Franklin II/AP
Two hundred teddy bears wearing suits are displayed outside a Thom Browne shop in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, October 19. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/13/world/gallery/photos-this-week-october-6-october-13/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 32 photos.</a>
Two hundred teddy bears wearing suits are displayed outside a Thom Browne shop in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, October 19. See last week in 32 photos.
Wang Gang/VCG/Getty Images