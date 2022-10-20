Liz Truss has resigned as the United Kingdom's prime minister six weeks after being elected leader of the Conservative Party.

It makes her the UK's shortest-serving leader ever, with another Conservative leadership election due to take place within a week.

Truss followed Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May as Britain's third female premier. She succeeded Boris Johnson, who resigned in July after a series of scandals.

Weeks into her premiership, Truss was already under fire for a controversial mini-budget full of unfunded tax-cutting measures that sent financial markets into meltdown. At one point, the pound sank to its lowest level against the dollar in decades.

