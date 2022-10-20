Hong Kong CNN —

A Chinese diplomat who was filmed pulling the hair of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester on the grounds of his consulate in Manchester, England, has defended his actions – saying it was his “duty” to maintain China’s dignity.

“Any diplomat” would have done the same, Chinese Consul-General Zheng Xiyuan said on Wednesday when asked about video footage that has emerged of a group of men assaulting the protester.

The confrontation took place on Sunday, when a group of pro-democracy protesters turned up to the consulate with banners featuring satirical images of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The demonstration coincided with the start of a key week-long meeting of the Chinese Communist Party elites in Beijing, at which Xi is widely expected to secure a norm-breaking third term as leader.

Video footage shows one of the pro-democracy protesters – since identified as Bob Chan – being dragged through the gate into the consulate grounds and being beaten by the group of men. It also shows Manchester police entering the consulate grounds to break up the violence.

Video of the incident show a Hong Kong protester beaten by a group of men on the grounds of the Manchester Chinese consulate on October 16. Matthew Leung/The Chaser News

In an interview with Sky News on Wednesday, Zheng defended his actions and those of his staff, claiming the pro-democracy protesters had incited the violence with “rude banners.”

“I didn’t beat anybody. I didn’t let my people beat anybody. The fact is, the so-called protesters beat my people,” Zheng said.

However, when the Sky News interviewer asked about an image showing him pulling Chan’s hair, Zheng seemed to concede he had been involved, saying: “Yeah, the man abused my country, my leader. I think it’s my duty.”

“To pull his hair?” the interviewer asked – to which Zheng responded, “Yeah!”

He added that he was maintaining the dignity of China and its people, and that “any diplomat” would have done the same in such a situation.

Protest banners bearing the image of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, England, on October 16. Matthew Leung/The Chaser News

In a letter to Manchester police on Thursday, Zheng insisted the consulate had been “respectful of the right to protest,” and claimed that the consular grounds had been “stormed” by protesters.

China’s Foreign Ministry has been quick to defend Zheng, describing the protesters as “harassers” who had illegally entered the Chinese consulate, “endangering the security of Chinese diplomatic premises.”

The incident now threatens to further damage UK-China relations, which have soured in recent years with disagreements over Hong Kong, a former British colony, a major point of contention.

On Tuesday, Britain’s foreign secretary summoned China’s second-most senior diplomat in the UK, Charge D’Affaires Yang Xiaoguang, to demand an explanation and express deep concern at the incident.

Manchester police have launched an investigation into the assault, but said on Wednesday that there had been no arrests so far, calling it a “complex and sensitive inquiry” that will take time.

Hong Kong protester Bob Chan gives a news conference in London on October 19. Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

‘I fear I may be silenced’

Speaking publicly at a news conference Wednesday, Bob Chan said he now feared for his safety, and that of his family – echoing fears voiced by other members of Britain’s Hong Kong diaspora.

He claimed he had been trying to stop consular staff from ripping down protest banners when they began to assault him.

“I held onto the gate where I was kicked and punched. I could not hold on for long and was eventually pulled into the grounds of the consulate,” Chan said.

Hong Kong protester Bob Chan shows a photograph of his injuries at a news conference in London on October 19. Toby Melville/Reuters

“My hair was pulled and I felt punches and kicks from several men,” he said, adding the assault did not stop until a police officer pulled him back out through the consulate gate.

He showed photos of his injuries, saying he had bruises on his head, neck, back and around his eye. “I fear I may be silenced by the powers that be. I fear for the safety of my family,” he continued. “I’m shocked because I never thought something like this could happen in the UK.”

The Chinese consulate in Manchester on October 17, a day after a scuffle between Hong Kong protesters and Chinese consulate members of staff. Lindsey Parnaby/AFP/Getty Images

Britain is home to a large number of Hong Kong citizens, many of whom left the city after Beijing introduced a sweeping national security law in 2020. Under the law, protesters and activists have been jailed, newsrooms shut, civic society dismantled and formal political opposition effectively wiped out.

Hong Kong leaders have repeatedly claimed that the city’s freedoms remain intact, and that the law has restored order and stability after massive pro-democracy protests in 2019.

But the combination of China’s tightening grip on the city and its stringent Covid-19 restrictions have prompted an exodus from the city in recent years.

In August, Hong Kong logged its biggest population drop since official records began in 1961.