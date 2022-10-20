teacher housing culver pkg vpx _00012119.png
American home sales declined for the eighth month in a row in September as surging mortgage rates and high prices pushed buyers out of the market.

Sales of existing homes – which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops – were down 23.8% in September from a year ago and down 1.5% from August, according to the National Association of Realtors.

That continues a trend of falling home sales that began in February and marks the longest housing sales slump since October 2007 during the subprime mortgage collapse.

Sales in September were at their weakest level since May 2020, which was an anomaly because that was in the early days of the pandemic lockdown. Setting that aside, sales last month were the weakest they have been since September 2012.

Still, home prices continued to climb during the month. The median home price was $384,800 in September, up 8.4% from one year ago, according to the report. That’s down from the record high of $413,800 in June. The price increase marks more than a decade of year-over-year monthly gains.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.