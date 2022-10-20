Despite three goals being disallowed by VAR, Real Madrid storms to 3-0 victory over Elche

(CNN) Real Madrid stormed to a 3-0 victory at the Estadio Martínez Valero stadium over Elche Wednesday in their latest La Liga showdown -- all in spite of three goals being voided by VAR.

The first VAR incident of the evening came in the sixth minute on a lovely bit of play, when Rodrygo slipped a ball through the Elche line to Vinícius Jr., who crossed the ball to an open Karim Benzema. The newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner then slotted it home, but the goal was reviewed and Vinícius was judged to be the tiniest of margins offside.

Federico Valverde then gave Madrid the lead over bottom dweller Elche in the 11th minute when the Uruguayan deftly controlled Vinícius' blocked shot before powerfully finishing past Edgar Badía.

Federico Valverde gave Real Madrid the lead in the 11th minute.

VAR's second involvement of the game came in the 26th minute when David Alaba played a wonderful pair of give-and-goes with Toni Kroos and then Benzema before firing past the outstretched leg of Badía. Unfortunately for Los Blancos -- who were draped in a black kit on the night -- the video assistant referee ruled that the Frenchman was offside by a razor-thin margin.

The decision gave Elche some life as the host went on the break in the 29th minute with Nico Fernández firing a powerful, low effort on the edge of the box which had to be saved by Madrid substitute keeper Andriy Lunin.

