CNN —

There is no battle of the Brads in Gwyneth Paltrow’s life.

The actress talked about how her husband of four years, Brad Falchuk feels about her friendship with her ex-fiancé, Brad Pitt during a recent interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

“My husband is probably like the least judgmental, most secure man in our relationship, so I think he totally respects [the friendship],” Paltrow said.

It’s not the first time Paltrow has talked about her relationship with her ex.

In June she published a chat with Pitt on her Goop site in which she joked with him, “I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years.”

“And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now,” Pitt said. “And I do love you.”

“I love you so much,” Paltrow responded.

The two became a couple in 1994 after meeting on the set of the film “Se7en” and got engaged in 1996 before splitting a few months later.

“When we first broke up, we weren’t friends for a while and then we sort of found our way back, probably about 18 or 19 years ago, something like that, and then just kind of stayed in touch over the years,” Paltrow told “Entertainment Tonight.”

She also said her husband agrees with her views on “conscious uncoupling,” which was how she described her 2014 split with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

“Probably one of the things that [Falchuk] likes about me is that I believe in conscious uncoupling, whether you’re uncoupling with a coworker, a spouse, a boyfriend, I really do believe that if you’ve invested in somebody – and of course there are exceptions – to amputate that relationship [shows that] maybe you’re not then fully letting the full lesson reveal itself and the healing happen,” she said. “So even though sometimes it can be uncomfortable, I think it’s nice to work through it and reconnect with the value that that person brought to your life.”