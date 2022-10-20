There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

Fashion

Tartan nap dresses, pastel puffer jackets and more

Hill House Home Holiday Collection

Hill House Home’s Holiday Collection is here, and it’s going beyond your usual ruffled nap dresses to include puffed-sleeve brocade minidresses, a button-down Evelyn dress with a short hem and wide collar, the Cordelia Dress with a rounded tie neck and a sequin-spangled Ellie Nap Dress that’s ready to party.

Beauty

A festive flavor for a year-round essential

Glossier Swiss Miss Balm Dotcom

Glossier’s drops tend to sell out fast, so we don’t advise waiting on its latest one, which is perfect for when temps start to drop too. The bestselling Balm Dotcom now comes in a seasonal iteration: The Swiss Miss Balm Dotcom is all about cozy snow days with a rich mug of hot chocolate with hints of vanilla and marshmallow.

Home goods

A range of coffee mugs for your morning caffeine fix

Stanley DayBreak Drinkware

Top insulated drinkware maker Stanley has just dropped a line of coffee mugs made for early mornings: The Demitasse Cup, Cappuccino Cup and Latte Cup are all made using Stanley’s famous vacuum-insulated technology but made to stay at home. Pick up a saucer with your coffee mug (or not) — the plates have silicone bases that won’t clink on your table. Everything is dishwasher-safe too, making chaotic mornings a little more manageable.

Salt, pepper and a third necessary condiment

Omsom IYKYK Shaker Set

Contrary to popular belief, MSG is not only totally fine to eat, but it makes everything more delicious too. Now you can add it to your table (if you haven’t been using it already to make your meals tasty) as part of a trifecta of shakers from Omsom. Joined by salt and pepper, the MSG comes in a poppy, bright shaker meant to coordinate with the other two packages.

A 4-pack of infused olive oils for gifting

Brightland Mini Artist Series

Good-quality EVOO is a kitchen staple — and fancier versions make a great treat to gift. Brightland’s just dropped a four-pack of its bestselling California olive oils that come in smaller bottles perfect for tastings and other judicious uses. For $85, the bundle includes Ardor (red chili-infused), Rosette (garlic-infused), Lucid (lemon-infused) and Arise (basil-infused) — and you can make the decision to break up the foursome (the bottles make great stocking stuffers) or gift it all in one go. If you’re really dedicated to your oil, that 100-milliliter size squeaks you in under the TSA’s limitations on carry-on liquids too.

Colorful food storage with a container organizer too

Caraway Food Storage Sets

Caraway’s food storage set has officially launched, and these ceramic-coated, nontoxic glass containers are both eye-grabbing on the refrigerator shelves and easy to clean up once you’ve finished off your leftovers. The 14 pieces in each $245 set come in five sizes and six colors, so you can organize to your heart’s content (and there’s a magnetic storage organizer so your cupboards stay tidy). There’s also the clever option of making part of the set into a bento-style lunch box to make toting your food to work and back super easy.

4 handy blades brought back from the archives (for now)

Made In Limited-Edition Knife Re-Release MATT CONANT

Made In’s kitchenware and cookware are all about exceptional products for great value, and the brand’s turning back to its archives to rerelease four of the brand’s limited-edition knives. They’re the best out of Made In’s 14 previous limited-edition knife drops, and the four styles that are coming back onto the virtual shelves all serve a different purpose in the kitchen. First up is a 6-inch Chef Knife with Black Micarta Handle, a bit smaller than standard versions. There’s also a Boning Knife with Green Micarta Handle, which originally sold out in hours last year, a Cleaver with Ebony Wood Handle that fits the hybrid space between veg and meat blades and the return of Made In’s first-ever limited-edition knife, which features a gorgeous blue Carapace handle.

Bright colors and patterns with a nostalgic, whimsical vibe

Away '90s Pop Collection Away

Inspired by the bright shades and colorblocking of the ’90s, Away’s just-dropped ’90s Pop Collection includes new takes on the brand’s favorite bags and travel accessories. Expect pink-and-red dual-tone carry-ons and checked bags, brightly marbeled swirls on sling bags and packing cubes and accessories like luggage charms to distinguish your bag from the rest.

Totes, backpacks, changing clutches and more for parents on the go

Beis x Elsa Hosk Collection

Shay Mitchell’s Beis line of travel and lifestyle products has teamed up with Elsa Hosk to create a line of bags for parents on the go. There’s a style for everyone: The line includes a tote bag, backpack tote, changing clutch, caddy, baby sling and more. Expect actually cool patterns like graphic prints in lime, yellow florals and more that carry the bag from babyhood to childhood and beyond.

Electronics

A beautifully designed speaker with 3-dimensional sound

Balmuda The Speaker

Balmuda’s elegantly designed appliances and electronics have previously filled up our kitchens, but the brand has just launched a $399 speaker that carries over the aesthetic of the line and adds some concert-quality sound too. The idea came from the founder’s past in a Japanese rock band and his quest to make recorded music measure up to the goodness of live music, and these speakers are made just for that. Expect acoustics made for vocal-centered music and great balance so every tone is in harmony. It’s also rechargeable and portable so you can bring it wherever you are.

All-new iPads, Apple TV and iPad accessories

Apple

Apple’s latest crop of all-new updates to its iPads, Apple TV and more have just been released, and they’re available to preorder now. Choose from a 10th-gen iPad, iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (both with super-powerful M2 chips), Apple TV 4K, Siri Remote for Apple TV, Apple Pencil (1st Gen) with USB-C and iPad accessories. Basically, if you’ve been wanting to upgrade an old table or streaming device, it’s a great time to do it. Shipping happens later this month, making it the perfect time to get set up for a cozy winter of Netflix and chilling.