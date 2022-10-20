Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite mesh Wi-Fi router, a discounted Shark vacuum and savings on our favorite eco-friendly nonstick pan. All that and more below.

CNN Underscored Best Tested GreenPan Levels Stackable Ceramic Fry Pan Set $109.99 $76.99 with code TASTE30 at GreenPan GreenPan Amazon If you’ve been looking to upgrade your cookware collection, this is a great opportunity to save up to 55% on fry pans at GreenPan. At Underscored, we especially like the Levels Stackable Ceramic Frypan, which earned our pick for the best eco-friendly nonstick pan. GreenPan’s cookware collection is the best of both worlds — impressively nonstick without any potentially toxic coating.

Samsonite 30% off sitewide Samsonite Samsonite Gear up for holiday travel with new luggage from Samsonite. Right now, the brand is offering 30% off sitewide for its early Black Friday Preview Sale. Shop suitcases, backpacks and packing accessories for the whole family, and keep your belongings safe wherever you’re going, whether it’s grandma’s house or overseas.

Rifle Paper Co. 25% off desk accessories, calendars and planners with code DESK25 Rifle Paper Co. Rifle Paper Co. Upgrade your desk and organize your life with discounted calendars, planners and more from Rifle Paper Co. Now through Oct. 22, you can get 25% off gorgeous supplies for work, school and home. Simply use code DESK25 at checkout for the discount.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi Router $299 $194 at Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System Amazon We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and expansive coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Since then, Amazon has updated the router, and the new 6+ supports faster speeds on more devices. Now over $100 off, the router is seeing its lowest price ever.

Shark NV356E S2 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum $199.99 $159.99 at Amazon Shark NV356E S2 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum Amazon With great cleaning power and maneuverability, the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 was a standout in all of our testing. Right now, a similar model is heavily discounted at Amazon, meaning you can achieve squeaky-clean floors for less. In addition to all the best features of our top pick, this vacuum boasts a self-cleaning brushroll and lightweight maneuverability, helping you effectively deep-clean carpets and engage floors for a polished look.

More deals to shop

• Shop Underscored-approved bundles of the Google Nest Mini and Wyze products and save right now.

• Right now, Underscored readers can get an exclusive 50% off an annual subscription to Skillshare (regularly $168) with code CNN50.

• During this Casetify sitewide sale, shoppers can save on phone cases and more get 10% off one item and 20% off two or more items with code BOO22.

• Treat yourself or a loved one to high-quality jewelry from Aurate. Now through Oct. 26, the brand is offering 30% off sitewide and 35% off orders over $1,000 — the brand’s biggest sale of the year.

• Nordstrom is offering solid deals on beloved Le Creuset cookware, so stock up now to make Thanksgiving dinner a breeze.

• Upgrade your movie nights with a new Samsung TV, available at a discount in various QLED and OLED models from Amazon.

• If your laptop has seen better days, consider these on-sale 2020 Macbook Airs as a worthy replacement.

• Keep your data secure with an SSD we recommend — WD’s My Passport is 46% off right now.

• Underscored readers can get an exclusive 15% discount on all coffees (as opposed to a limited sale selection) at Volcanica Coffee through the end of the year. Just use the code CNN15 to score the savings.

• Keep an eye on your home with these refurbished Blink cameras, on sale at Amazon.

Deals you may have missed

Reconditioned Vitamix 5300 Blender $359.95 $229.95 at Vitamix Vitamix 5300 Blender Amazon Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender. This reconditioned 5300 model offers a high-performance motor, variable speed control and a pulse function, among a range of other premium features. If you’ve had your eye on one of these kitchen game changers, now’s a great time to buy the 5300 at over $100 off.

CNN Underscored Best Tested ThermoWorks Thermapen One $105 $69.30 at ThermoWorks ThermoWorks Thermapen One ThermoWorks Good news for any holiday roasts on the calendar: Our top pick for the best instant-read meat thermometer is on sale right now. The Thermapen One was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested, and had the easiest-to-read display. ThermoWorks is offering a significant discount for its Black Friday Preview sale, so snag one now.

Refurbished Bose Audio Additional 20% off with code COUNTDOWN22 at eBay Bose Bose A wide selection of refurbished Bose headphones, earbuds, speakers and more is steeply discounted now at eBay. When you use code COUNTDOWN22 at checkout, you’ll get an additional 20% off some of the best headphones we’ve tested, like the 700s, Sleepbuds 2 and QuietComfort 45s, boasting sleek designs and incredible noise cancellation. Browse everything this promo has to offer now — you’ll be jamming out in no time.

Editor Favorite MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, Set of 2 $24.95 $15.99 at Amazon MMmat Silicone Baking Mats Caroline Curran, CNN Underscored These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies — and right now a two-pack is on sale for just about $16.