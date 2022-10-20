nightcap clip 1 inflation thumb 16x9
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
02:40 - Source: CNN
Nightcap 15 videos
nightcap clip 1 inflation thumb 16x9
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap late night clip 3 thumb 16x9
Last laughs for late night TV?
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap clip 2 zuck thumb 16x9
All is not well in Zuckerberg's Metaverse
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NightCap100622_Clip1Musk_16x9
Elon Musk's big reversal on Twitter
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NightCap100622_Clip2Crypto_16x9
What Kim Kardashian's SEC fine means for other celebrities
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NightCap100622_Clip3SupremereCourt_16x9
Supreme Court takes on Section 230: what it means for big tech & social media
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap sports streaming big tech clip orig nb 16x9
Big tech makes big play for sports streaming
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap tiktok security deal clip orig nb 16x9
Biden admin close to making deal that will regulate TikTok
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap texas hb 20 law clip orig nb thumb 16x9
Texas law that could 'break the internet'
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap surveil 16x9 thumb
Your employer might be tracking you. Here's how
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap housing thumb 9-22
Hotel releases ad trolling Airbnb
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap housing thumb 9-22
Hear Redfin economist's advice to potential homebuyers right now
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap airbnb thumb 16x9
Sick of long chore lists and high cleaning fees at your Airbnb? Join the club.
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap alex jones civil trial
Emotional testimony in latest Alex Jones trial: 'I'm not a liar.' But will Alex Jones defend himself in court?
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap tik tok vs meta
Here's why Facebook is facing an existential moment. Hint: your mom is probably on it all the time
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN Business  — 

Even the uber-rich are on edge now about the economy.

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, two of the wealthiest people on the entire planet (who generally don’t agree on much of anything), are both signaling some tension about a looming recession.

Bezos earlier this week commented that it’s time to “batten down the hatches,” in a tweet that included a video of Goldman Sachs’ CEO saying there was a good chance of a recession on the horizon.

Musk, for his part, was a little more sanguine as he sought (unsuccessfully, in the end) to ease Wall Street’s concerns about Tesla’s growth prospects. On a call with analysts Wednesday night, Musk struck a confident tone, saying the company has “excellent” demand for the next quarter and that factories are running at full speed.

But he admitted demand was “a little harder” to come by, and noted that Europe and China are experiencing a “recession of sorts.” Musk also warned that Tesla would fall short of its sales growth target.

Shares fell 7% in early trading Thursday, even though Tesla reported near-record profit in the third quarter. Analysts and investors are increasingly worried about Tesla’s ability to sustain its growth in the face of logistical problems and rising inflation.

City workers pass the Bank of England (BOE) during lunchtime in the City of London, UK, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The pound snapped a two-day gain and UK government bonds dropped as Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her package of sweeping tax cuts, stoking investor concerns over the countrys fiscal credibility.
City workers pass the Bank of England (BOE) during lunchtime in the City of London, UK, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The pound snapped a two-day gain and UK government bonds dropped as Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her package of sweeping tax cuts, stoking investor concerns over the countrys fiscal credibility.
Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg/Getty Images

5 signs the world is headed for a recession

The comments from Musk and Bezos add to a chorus of powerful figures fretting that the economy is going to take a turn for the worse. Earlier this month, Jamie Dimon, the billionaire head of JPMorgan Chase, spooked the whole stock market by saying a recession could hit the US in as little as six to nine months.

Even non-billionaire-but-still-rich person Gwyneth Paltrow is losing sleep over it.

“The economy sucks,” she told the Hollywood Reporter this week. “I’m just worried about next year and how bad the recession’s gonna be.”

Jerome Powell Beyonce SPLIT
Kevin Winter/Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Beyoncé's new song is an anthem for the Great Resignation

Other celebrities are weighing in, too. Last month, rapper Cardi B ranted about inflation and interest rates. “How are people surviving? I want to know.”

It’s a reasonable worry: Researchers recently put the probability of a global recession at a little over 98%.