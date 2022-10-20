New York CNN Business —

American Airlines is dropping its first class cabins and replacing them with more business class seats.

The move was disclosed in a conference call with investors Thursday by Vasu Raja, the company’s chief commercial officer, who said the change is in response to customer demand.

“The first class will not exist … at American Airlines for the simple reason that our customers aren’t buying it,” he said in response to a question. “The quality of the business class seat has improved so much. And frankly, by removing [first class] we can go provide more business class seats, which is what our customers most want or are most willing to pay for.”

– This is a developing story.