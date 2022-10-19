Paul Krekorian speaks at a city council meeting in Los Angeles on August 30.
Paul Krekorian speaks at a city council meeting in Los Angeles on August 30.
Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
CNN  — 

In a unanimous decision, the Los Angeles City Council voted for Paul Krekorian to take over as its president Tuesday following the resignation of Nury Martinez, who was heard making racist comments in a leaked audio recording that drew the nation’s attention to the city government.

Krekorian, who represents Council District 2, an area stretching from Toluca Lake to the edge of Verdugo Mountain Park in Sun Valley, was elected in 2009 and served for years as chairman of the city’s Budget and Finance Committee. Previously, Krekorian was a California State Assembly member, according to his website.

Council President Nury Martinez's motion to appoint Heather Hutt as an interim council member for the 10th District, failed to receive the 10 votes required for a public hearing at City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
Council President Nury Martinez's motion to appoint Heather Hutt as an interim council member for the 10th District, failed to receive the 10 votes required for a public hearing at City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

LA City Councilmember Nury Martinez resigns from office, two days after stepping down from leadership post

While Krekorian thanked his fellow city council members for their faith in him, he noted the serious conditions in which this vote occurred.

“The city is not celebrating now, the city is grieving. And we are working overwhelmingly together to try to overcome what we experienced over the last week,” Krekorian said during the meeting.

His predecessor, Martinez, resigned from her seat on Council District 6 last week, two days after stepping down from her post as president after the recording came to light, igniting outrage across the city.

Krekorian said he plans to reduce the powers of the council president in light of recent events, and “the era of unilateral decision making and consolidating power – that ends today.”

Council President Nury Martinez motion to appoint Heather Hutt as an interim council member for the 10th District, failed to receive the 10 votes required for a public hearing at City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
Council President Nury Martinez motion to appoint Heather Hutt as an interim council member for the 10th District, failed to receive the 10 votes required for a public hearing at City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Racist remarks by Los Angeles City Council president overshadow years of work toward solidarity between Black and Latino communities, experts say

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement Tuesday that Krekorian has his full support.

“Paul is a committed and conscientious leader who can bring a smart, collaborative, and effective approach to a painful moment when Angelenos deserve steady leadership on the City Council,” Garcetti said. “I am confident that he’ll assemble a leadership team of bridge builders, and I’ll work closely with the Council to help heal the wounds caused by the hateful words of a few.”

The leaked audio, which was posted anonymously on Reddit and obtained by The Los Angeles Times, details a year-old conversation between Martinez, council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera.

Much of the conversation focused on maps proposed by the city’s redistricting commission and the council members’ frustration with them. But it also featured racist remarks about a fellow council member’s Black son and about Oaxacans.

Oct 12, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Protestors disrupt the start of a Los Angeles City Council meeting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez announced Tuesday she is taking a "leave of absence" from the council two days after audio leaked of her racist remarks in a meeting last October, the Los Angeles Times reported. President Joe Biden wants to see resignations from all three members of the Los Angeles City Council who took part in the conversation.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY ORG
Oct 12, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Protestors disrupt the start of a Los Angeles City Council meeting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez announced Tuesday she is taking a "leave of absence" from the council two days after audio leaked of her racist remarks in a meeting last October, the Los Angeles Times reported. President Joe Biden wants to see resignations from all three members of the Los Angeles City Council who took part in the conversation.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY ORG
Robert Hanashiro/USA Today

Behind the bombshells: How the LA Times used secret recordings to expose racism at the highest levels of city government

Herrera apologized in a statement released by the union and resigned last week. Cedillo apologized in a statement and said he should have stepped in during the conversation. De León called comments made during the conversation “wholly inappropriate,” and said he should have acted differently.

Cedillo and de León, who both face mounting calls to resign, weren’t at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

In addition to voting for a new president, the council on Tuesday also unanimously voted to look into the next steps to add a ballot measure to amend the city charter and create an independent redistricting commission.

They are also looking into possible steps to add more city council member seats based on population and ethics reform legislation.