CNN —

A federal judge has ordered conservative attorney John Eastman to release more of his emails to the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, including communications with attorneys working for former President Donald Trump about election litigation that the judge said was aimed at delaying the certification.

Eastman must also hand over portions of materials related to his proposal for Vice President Mike Pence to disrupt certification of the 2020 election on January 6, 2021, the judge ordered Wednesday.

The judge, David O. Carter of the federal district court in central California, already released many of Eastman’s emails from around January 2021 to House investigators, but the two sides were still arguing over 562 additional documents from Eastman’s Chapman University email account.

Earlier this month, the committee argued that Eastman has been “consistently unreliable” as he’s tried to protect his communications from the ongoing probe and that the investigators should now get access to more emails from one of his work email accounts.

This story is breaking and will be updated.