CNN —
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that he has signed a law introducing martial law in four Ukrainian regions the Kremlin claims to have annexed, in violation of international law.
The regions are Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin made the comments during a scheduled Security Council meeting.
Russian-installed leaders in Kherson region earlier Wednesday began massively ramping up the relocation of up to 60,000 people amid warnings over Russia’s ability to withstand a Ukrainian counter-offensive.