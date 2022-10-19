CNN —

Jana Kramer is opening up about the pain of divorce.

Kramer appeared on Facebook’s “Red Table Talk” to discuss her marriage with former NFL player Mike Caussin and their 2021 divorce. The two share daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3.

“I know we’re both in better situations,” Kramer said of her divorce. “But I think about this year, my kids won’t wake up at my house on Christmas Day. That one’s gonna hurt. That’s when I get like — ‘That’s not fair.’ He took away my dream of what I wanted for my family. That’s not fair.”

The two began dating in 2014.

The former couple split in 2021, with Kramer writing on Instagram: “It’s time. As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I’ve fought, y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”

The full “Red Table Talk” interview is out Wednesday, Oct. 19.