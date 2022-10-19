Ana de Armas as Marta Cabrera and Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in 'Knives Out' Film, 2019.
Claire Folger/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock
The director of “Knives Out” is revealing the sexuality of Daniel Craig’s character in the hit film.

Rian Johnson says super sleuth Benoit Blanc, Blanc a wacky detective, does have male lovers, Johnson confirmed at a BFI London Film Festival press conference.

Johnson was discussing “Glass Onion,” the sequel to the 2019 mystery, which is set for a Netflix release Dec. 23. The movie will also have a one-week limited theatrical release on Nov. 23.

When asked about a scene in which Blanc is shown with a male lover, Johnson said, “Yes, obviously he is [gay].”

Rian Johnson attends the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" European Premiere Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 16, 2022 in London, England.
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” also stars Edward Norton, Natasha Lyonne, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Dave Bautista.

Hugh Grant, Yo-Yo Ma, the late Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim play themselves in the movie.

Ethan Hawke is also listed among the cast in an uncredited part.